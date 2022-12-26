Xi Jinping: China is facing 'new situation' amid COVID surge

"At present, COVID-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks," Xi said in a directive as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
"We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way… fortify a community line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, and effectively protect people's lives, safety and health," Xi said.
The health commission has recorded only six COVID-19 fatalities this month, bringing the country's official toll to 5,241.
The figures have been largely disputed since there are multiple reports by families of relatives dying in the country of over 1.4 billion people.
Beijing also only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 toll. This selection of data excludes many deaths other countries would attribute to the contagious viral disease.
China kept infection numbers low for the last two years with its strict "zero-COVID" strategy.
The strategy isolated cities and confined millions to their homes through the years. But citizens in many places grew resentful over prolonged restrictions, eventually launching street protests last month.
China then unexpectedly announced it was scrapping the strategy.
The nation is now facing the widespread outbreak that other countries have already gone through, with British health firm Airfinity estimating that China is seeing more than a million infections and nearly 5,000 deaths a day.