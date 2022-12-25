China stops publishing COVID-19 data amid rise in infections

In late November, when cases suddenly rose, the NHC stopped reporting asymptomatic infections, making it harder to quantify the outbreak.
Chinese authorities have also narrowed the medical definition of a COVID death -- counting only those deaths caused from COVID-19 related pneumonia or respiratory failure.
Experts believe that this was done to suppress the number of fatalities attributable to the virus. Beijing has been routinely accused of downplaying the gravity of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'
However, in a rare acknowledgement this week, a senior health official in the eastern city of Qingdao told the media that half million people are being infected daily.
China's health care system under enormous strain
Cities across China have reported a shortage of medicine and overflowing hospital wards.
The country's health care system is heavily strained with medical staff being asked to work even while sick. According to the state media, in rural communities, retired medical workers are being called in to help grass-roots efforts.
Crematorium workers interviewed by AFP reported an unusually high influx of bodies.
COVID-19: China's health system at its limits
'Biggest fake statistics manufacturing office'
People in China have greeted the NHC's latest move to halt data, with cynicism.
"Finally, they are waking up and realizing they can't fool people anymore," wrote one user on the social networking site Weibo.
Another user said that "This was the best and biggest fake statistics manufacturing office in the country."