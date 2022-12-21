  1. Skip to content
A woman buys an antigen tests in Jiangsu province.
China removed one death from its official tally.Image: CFOTO/picture alliance
HealthChina

Zero-COVID to zero deaths: China alters coronavirus counts

52 minutes ago

Only deaths resulting directly from respiratory failure due to a coronavirus infection will be counted as COVID-19 deaths under new Chinese rules. With the new guidelines in place, cases have risen but deaths declined.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LGCW

China on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours and 3,049 new domestic infections after changing the criteria for recording deaths from the virus.

New government rules only count those who died directly of pneumonia or respiratory failure caused by the virus as COVID deaths in the statistics. Previously, people who died of an illness while infected with the virus were counted as a COVID death.

COVID-19: Hundreds of 'fever clinics' in Beijing

"At present after being infected with the omicron variant, the main cause of death remains underlying diseases. Old people have other underlying conditions, only a very small number die directly of respiratory failure caused by infection with COVID," Wang Guiqiang of Peking University First Hospital said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Cases rise after restrictions lifted 

China lifted its zero-COVID policy of lockdowns, quarantines, and mass testing. However, the sudden decision has left hospitals struggling, and medicines are in low supply. In Beijing, long waiting times and high fees were reported at cremations.

Crematorium workers across the country said they were struggling to keep up with the number of deaths, the AFP news agency reported. 

Out of the seven deaths reported since lifting the zero-COVID policy, one was removed from the official tally on Wednesday.

China's Global Times newspaper cited Wang as saying that the death toll may spike soon. He expects the wave to peak in late January. 

"The new definition is a reversal of the international norm adopted since mid-April during the Shanghai outbreak, which counts a covid death as anyone who died with COVID. It is hard to say this is not politically driven," Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations told AFP.

The US has raised concern over the rise of cases in China. Neighboring India has also stepped up surveillance due to the rise in cases. 

tg/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

People gather outside a pharmacy in Beijing to buy medications to treat COVID-19 symptoms

Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

China has reported five more COVID-related deaths. The surge in COVID cases has also led to an increase in the demand for medical supplies. Pharmacies and hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections.
Health13 hours ago01:46 min
Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics3 hours ago
South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

