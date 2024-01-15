Davos: More than simply a meeting of the elite

For some the World Economic Forum is a needless gathering of the superrich and powerful, for others it's a real forum for debate. Manuela Kasper-Claridge met participants making a difference who aren't as well-known.

The mountains in and around Davos, Switzerland are covered in snow. The temperature outside is minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit).

Gerald Abila arrived here just a few hours ago. He arrived with a suitcase packed with three sweaters and warm underwear. He was told it can get very cold at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Now, the lawyer from Uganda is sitting in a hotel and talking about his goal. He wants to make the legal system open to everyone in his country and beyond.

"Many people in my country don't even know that the law exists or that it can support them," he says.

Winnie the new AI lawyer

To help achieve this goal, Abila developed "Winnie" with a likeminded team. Winnie is a virtual lawyer supported by artificial intelligence and responds to legal questions within 24 hours.

These could be questions about an inheritance, a traffic accident or much more. Around a million people in Uganda have already used the service, which is free of charge.

Abila has so far received funding from foundations for his company BarefootLaw. For him it's about initiating change. "There are so many questions about the law. But there is a gap between the people and the legal system," he says.

The lawyer is convinced that legal help must be there for everyone. At BarefootLaw, lawyers and software developers work together to train artificial intelligence to make this possible. They use ChatGPT and other software that is based on speech and can process data in seconds. He is convinced that "AI technology is at least as disruptive as the printing press."

BarefootLaw wants to reach around 50 million Africans by 2030, especially people who don't live in big cities, since it is often difficult to find a lawyer in rural areas.

In Davos, Abila will be honored as a "Social Innovator" by the Schwab Foundation. That's why he was invited and is taking part in the World Economic Forum this year. Here he wants to learn even more about artificial intelligence.

Danya Pastuszek, the Canada-based co-CEO of the Tamarack Institute Image: Rana Nemat Allah/Tamarack Institute

A forum not just for the elite

This year the World Economic Forum expects 2,800 participants, including the heads of large software companies, many other business leaders and over 60 heads of state and government.

Gerald Abila is not part of the political or business elite and is still happy to be here. The meeting gives him the opportunity to meet people he has always wanted to talk to.

Danya Pastuszek has a more critical view of the meeting. "The current ways in which our economies are structured are not working for poor people and our planet," she emphasizes.

Pastuszek is co-CEO of the Tamarack Institute, an organization with the goal to combat poverty — something that often calls for local solutions. The Tamarack Institute trains and connects people who can learn from each other and develop solutions together. They often live in remote communities.

"What are business leaders and heads of state thinking about locally designed solutions?"

Pastuszek is hoping to find an answer. She wants to present her projects at WEF24 and stimulate debates. "We are the crossroads in the world," she emphasizes. "I hope they do care."

Shenzhen Power-Solution founder Xia Li with one of her company's inventions in Ethiopia Image: Shenzhen Power-Solution

Tr ying to get Bi ll Gate s ' attention

Li Xia is hoping for some attention, too.

Li, who wants to meet Bill Gates, came to Switzerland from the metropolis of Shenzen in southern China near Hong Kong and is attending the World Economic Forum for the first time. She has also been recognized as a social entrepreneur by the Schwab Foundation.

She dropped out of school as a teenager. Her parents were poor farmers who could no longer pay school fees. After that she had many jobs and the ambition to work her way out of poverty. Plus, she wanted to help others — and she did.

From her own experience growing up she knew that there was often not enough electricity, especially in rural areas. So with her savings she founded the company Shenzhen Power-Solution. The first three years were tough, then she managed to develop small and inexpensive solar modules.

"The challenge was that these are affordable for the poor. At the same time, I did not want bad quality," she emphasizes. Today she has around 160 employees. Their solar lamps bring light to around seven million households in China, India and Africa. And that's why she wants to meet Bill Gates in Davos.

"I want to tell him that I have the solution," she says with a smile.

The head of a large battery manufacturer is on her wish list, too. She sees participation in the World Economic Forum as a great opportunity and has no reservations about establishing contacts. "For me this is a good advertisement, empowered by WEF."

This text was originally written in German.