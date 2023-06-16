  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsChina

Bill Gates meets China's President Xi Jinping

3 hours ago

President Xi said that Gates was the "first American" he has met this year and hoped for "continued friendship" the two countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SeaF
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Bill Gates, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Gates, one of the world's richest men, is one of a number of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict COVID controlsImage: Yin Bogu/Xinhua/AP/picture alliance

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, China's state media has reported. 

In a rare sit-down between the head of state and a foreign business leader President Xi told Gates that "you are the first American friend I have met in Beijing this year." 

"We have always placed our hopes on the American people, and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Xi added.

This is Gates' first visit in four years. The head of the Gates Foundation is one of the first few Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended its strict COVID controls. 

Gates to help China fight malaria, tuberculosis

On Thursday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said that it would give $50 million (€45 million) to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis. 

The Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) is a Beijing-based group set up by Bill Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University. 

The Gates Foundation has announced that it will renew its collaboration with the GHDDI. 

The objective is to help "improve health outcomes worldwide through life saving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world's poorest," said the foundation in a statement. 

Gates will also meet global health and development partners in Beijing. 

Western business leaders visit China again

Speaking at GHDDI on Thursday, Gates said that China "has made significant gains reducing poverty and improving health outcomes within China."

"I'm hopeful China can play an even bigger role in addressing the current challenges, particularly those facing African countries," he added.

The meeting between Xi and Gates comes ahead of an  expected visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Tesla's Elon Musk visited China last month

Elon Musk shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang
Elon Musk visited China after three years.Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

Musk, who has extensive business in China, met officials in Beijing and Tesla staff members on the outskirts of Shanghai. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook spent time in Beijing in March and said that his company enjoyed a "symbiotic" relationship with China. 

ns/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts52 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

UN patrol vehicle making its way on a muddy road as people look on

What one more massacre in DR Congo says about MONUSCO

What one more massacre in DR Congo says about MONUSCO

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of Neuschwanstein castle with forest and cliffs in the foreground

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

Crime3 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society3 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage