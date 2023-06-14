  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
PoliticsUnited States of America

Blinken talks to Chinese counterpart before planned visit

56 minutes ago

The top US diplomat is expected to travel to Beijing after a previously planned trip was abruptly canceled. China's foreign minister said "new difficulties" affected their relations since the beginning of the year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SXkg
Antony Blinken and Qin Gang
The highest-level talks in recent times between the two countries comes as Blinken is scheduled to visit China on SundayImage: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva//Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang talked over the telephone on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The talks come as Blinken is scheduled to visit China on Sunday, according to US officials, in an effort to ease tensions and shore relations.

A previously planned visit to Beijing in February was abruptly canceled after a suspected  Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the US.

The focal point of the latest tensions has been the issue of Taiwan, with Beijing asserting its claim over the self-governing island and not ruling out the possibility of using force to seize control.

What did the two diplomats say?

During the phone call between Blinken and Qin, the Chinese foreign minister warned that the relationship between the two countries has faced "new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year.

"It's clear who is responsible," Qin said, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout of the phone call, urging the US to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs."

"China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," he said.

Blinken, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to prevent miscalculation and conflict, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Tense diplomatic ties

The planned visit by Blinken to Beijing is the first trip by a top US diplomat to China since 2018.

In November, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali and agreed to work toward preventing the already heightened tensions from spiraling out of control.

Last week, assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink became the highest-ranking US official to visit China since the balloon incident.

Retired Chinese officer: US should get over spy balloon

ss/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stay on the balconies of an apartment building affected by the overnight attack of Russian troops that involved missiles

Ukraine updates: Odesa hit by deadly Russian missile attack

Conflicts45 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees in a boat are rescued near the Italian coast

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tsai Ing-wen

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nightview over the Rhine River with the illuminated Cologne Cathederal on the other side, and ferry boats lined up along the river.

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

BusinessJune 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud (R) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Hu Chunhua attend 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, on June 11, 2023

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

Business15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An anti-Trump protester holds up a placard that reads 'Lock him up'

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

PoliticsJune 13, 202302:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Crime11 hours ago02:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage