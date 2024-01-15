  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Taiwan election
GlobalizationGlobal issues

Climate change: What it means for your morning cup of coffee

January 15, 2024

Increasingly, coffee is becoming a luxury good, as heat, drought and heavy rainfall take a toll on harvests. Also: Exploitation on Brazil's coffee plantations. Police conduct raids to free laborers and bring about improved working conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b9kq
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

A donkey, seen from behind, carries two jugs of water along a street in Mexico City

Mexicans rely on rainwater in water crisis

Mexico City is suffering from a dramatic water crisis. But some locals have come up with solutions involving rainwater.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 26, 202305:49 min
DW Magazin Global Us vom 25.12.2023 | Queen Uganda

Uganda: Learning about life by farming

On her farm in eastern Uganda, Emma Naluyima teaches both adults and children about agriculture — and life.
EqualityDecember 25, 202304:44 min
A young woman with long hair in a red wetsuit holds a surfboard on a beach, smiling

Bringing change to Brazil through surfing

Nuala Costa wants to inspire other people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds to compete in high-level surfing.
SocietyDecember 25, 202306:12 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? From Global 3000 comes Global Us - because we need joint action now more than ever.

Go to show Global Us