Climate change: What it means for your morning cup of coffee

GlobalizationGlobal issuesClimate change: What it means for your morning cup of coffeeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoGlobalizationGlobal issues01/15/2024January 15, 2024Increasingly, coffee is becoming a luxury good, as heat, drought and heavy rainfall take a toll on harvests. Also: Exploitation on Brazil's coffee plantations. Police conduct raids to free laborers and bring about improved working conditions.https://p.dw.com/p/4b9kqAdvertisement