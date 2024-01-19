How private firms are reshaping space travel

ScienceNorth AmericaHow private firms are reshaping space travelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceNorth AmericaManuela Kasper-Claridge01/19/2024January 19, 2024The US and China are racing to build the next era space stations for scientific, government and commercial use, the CEO of American startup Voyager Space Holdings, Dylan Taylor, tells DW's Editor-in-Chief, Manuela Kasper-Claridge.https://p.dw.com/p/4bTS8Advertisement