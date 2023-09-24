NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

ScienceGlobal issuesNASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desertTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issuesBen Dorman | Simon Bone09/24/2023September 24, 2023A NASA capsule has returned to Earth after seven years in space, carrying rocks and dust from an asteroid named Bennu. Scientists hope the material can provide vital clues about the origin of the solar system billions of years ago.https://p.dw.com/p/4Wkn8Advertisement