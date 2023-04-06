Taiwan: What's next after Tsai's meeting with McCarthy?

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-Cheng said the island's forces were monitoring the situation and that there was no sign of aircraft takeoffs or landings on the carrier.
Chinese authorities also launched a three-day special joint patrol operation to conduct "on-site inspections" of ships in parts of the Taiwan Strait.
Taipei said it would not cooperate and urged Taiwanese vessels to not comply with inspection requests.
"If the mainland side insists on taking one-sided actions, it will create obstacles to normal exchanges between the two sides. We will be forced to take corresponding measures," Taiwan's Maritime and Ports Bureau said in a statement.
Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-Wen's landmark US visit
Beijing less aggressive this time around
Lev Nachman, a political scientist at National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taiwan, said Beijing has so far been less aggressive in its response to the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, unlike its reaction to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last August.
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is also currently visiting China, mitigating the threat of a major Chinese military response.
Ma said he wants to help ease mistrust and restore peace across the Taiwan Strait, and it might prove counterproductive should Beijing squander this opportunity to improve cross-Strait ties.
"Taiwanese presidents' transit stopover in the US happens every two to three years, but a visit to China by a former Taiwanese leader only happens once every 60 years," Sung told DW.
"It's not in Beijing's interest to use serious force to achieve a slight discount of Tsai's point-scoring opportunities in the US when it might tank the rare message of conciliation between both sides of the Taiwan Strait. That would be a very bad deal for Beijing," he added.
Why is Ma's visit to China stirring controversy at home?
A win-win for all countries involved?
Despite China being irked by the meeting, Nachman described its outcome as a "win-win" for Beijing, Taipei and Washington.
For Beijing, it could mean there won't be another high-profile visit to Taiwan by a senior US official anytime soon, and for Taiwan, it marked the first meeting between a sitting Taiwanese president and US House speaker on US soil.
"Beijing doesn't want more high-level foreign visits to Taiwan, and Taiwan also knows they don't have the desire to deal with another Chinese response that's similar to the one last August," Nachman said.
As for McCarthy, the meeting gives him a chance to show that, like Pelosi, he too is willing to stand up to Chinese pressure on Taiwan.
"The Republican Party wants to see McCarthy match Pelosi's level of intensity with US-Taiwan relations," Nachman underlined.
'Isn't as serious as Pelosi's trip'
Based on China's reaction so far, Nachman believes the Tsai-McCarthy meeting isn't as serious an issue for Beijing as Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
"What Taiwan is facing now isn't great but it's nowhere near what we saw within 12 hours after Pelosi left," said Nachman, adding that Pelosi's long history of advocating for human rights in China makes her a "big thorn in Beijing's side."
"If Beijing describes the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy as threatening, Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would qualify as a dire provocation," he concluded.