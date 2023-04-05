US: McCarthy greets Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen in California
60 minutes ago
The Taiwanese leader's visit is officially a stopover following a tour of Latin America. China said the visit "seriously violates the One-China principle," its inistence that none of its trade partners recognize Taiwan.
https://p.dw.com/p/4PkNy
Advertisement
Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, near Los Angeles, on Wednesday.