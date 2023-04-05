  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Kevin McCarthy trifft Taiwans Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen in Kalifornien
Image: Frederic J. Brown/AFP
PoliticsTaiwan

US: McCarthy greets Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen in California

60 minutes ago

The Taiwanese leader's visit is officially a stopover following a tour of Latin America. China said the visit "seriously violates the One-China principle," its inistence that none of its trade partners recognize Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PkNy

Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, near Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese leader's visit is officially a stopover following a tour of Latin America.

What did Tsai and McCarthy say about the visit?

At the start of the meeting with Tsai, McCarthy called the Taiwanese president "a great friend to America."

"I am optimistic we will continue to find ways for the people of America and Taiwan to work together to promote economic freedom, democracy, peace and stability."

Tsai called McCarthy's hospitality warm like Californian sunshine.

He also thanked the rest of the congressional delegation, which included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

China condemns Tsai's visit

McCarthy is the most senior US figure to have meet a Taiwanese president on US soil since 1979, when the US switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

China claims Taiwan to be part of its own territory.

Pro-Taipei demonstrators gather in front of motorcade brining Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to Los Angeles hotel
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's motorcade arrived to both protests and cheers late on TuesdayImage: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP/picture alliance

Prior to Tsai's trip, a foreign ministry spokeswoman in Beijing said it "seriously violates the One-China principle," China's term for its insistence that its trade partners do not also recognize Taiwan.

The US abided by this request, but simultaneously preserved its status as probably Taiwan's most important international backer without maintaining diplomatic ties.

Tsai's arrival in California late on Tuesday was accompanied by demonstrations by both pro-Beijing and pro-Taipei protesters . 

A visit last year to Taiwan by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi prompted several days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and crticial rhetoric from China. 

sdi/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Poland pledges gear as Zelenskyy visits

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dozens of poeple walks across a road where minibuses are waiting

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

SocietyApril 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science49 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

How company profits are keeping prices high

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Four astronauts wearing orange spacesuits

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

TechnologyApril 3, 202301:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage