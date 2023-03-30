Taiwanese president arrives in US amid Chinese threats

Beijing has warned against any meeting between Tsai and McCarthy and vowed to take "resolute measures to fight back" if it goes ahead.
Xu Xueyuan, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Washington, said she had spoken directly to US officials numerous times and warned them that Tsai's trip would violate China's core interests.
"We urge the US aside not to repeat playing with fire on the Taiwan question," she told reporters, alluding among other things to last year's visit to Taiwan by then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Recent visits by a Czech delegation and a German minister were met with rebukes from Beijing.
US urges China not to act aggressively
Pelosi's visit triggered an angry response from Beijing, with the Chinese military conducting drills at an unprecedented scale around the island.
This time round, the United States said China should not use Tsai's stopover as an excuse to act aggressively near the Taiwan Strait.
China claims the island as part of its territory, and vows to reunite it with the mainland, even by force if necessary. And Beijing opposes official ties betweeen Taipei and foreign governments.
Taiwan accused China on Sunday of using "coercion and intimidation" to lure away its allies after Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang officially launched relations in Beijing.
Meanwhile, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that President Xiomara Castro will travel to China "soon," without providing a date for the trip.
The move continued a trend in Latin America, with Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica all switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in recent years.
In addition to Guatemala and Belize, Taiwan still has official ties with a handful of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Paraguay and Haiti.