Honduras and Taiwan national flags fly at a square in Tegucigalpa.
The national flags of Honduras and Taiwan fly in a square in TegucigalpaImage: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP
PoliticsTaiwan

Honduras breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan

28 minutes ago

The Honduran government said that it is ending its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PFY6

Honduras announced an end to its decades old diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, just days after saying that it would establish ties with China. 

A statement from the Foreign Ministry of Honduras Saturday said,."The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," the ministry added. 

"As of this date, the government of Honduras has communicated to Taiwan the rupture of diplomatic relations, committing to no longer having any relationship or contact of an official nature with Taiwan,"  the statement said. 

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina visited China earlier this week to open ties after President Xiomara Castro said her government would start relations with Beijing. 

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as a part of its territory, to be retaken one day —  by force, if necessary.

Before Saturday’s decision, Honduras was one of the 14 nations that formally recognize Taiwan. 

Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu was expected to hold a press briefing early on Sunday in Taipei. 

dvv/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, turned to his side, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fully clear, in this picture

Russia to store tactical nuclear arms in Belarus

Conflicts7 hours ago
