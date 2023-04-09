  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Macron, von der Leyen and Xi seated around a big table
The French President met with Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, earlier this month, along with European Commission President Ursula von der LeyenImage: Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP/picture alliance
PoliticsFrance

France's Macron: EU shouldn't follow US or China on Taiwan

1 hour ago

The French president called for the EU to implement its stated policy of "strategic autonomy" and argued the bloc could become a "third pole" alongside China and the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PrIQ

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his calls for the EU to maintain an independent foreign policy in a Sunday interview for French business daily Les Echo.

"We don't want to get into a bloc versus bloc logic," he said, arguing that Europe "should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren't ours."

The remarks follow a visit to China by Macron and other EU officials which included a meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Among other issues, the leaders discussed tensions around Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron stressed that an escalation on Taiwan was not in the EU's interest.

"The question asked of us Europeans is the following: is it in our interest for there to be acceleration on the topic of Taiwan? No. The worst thing we Europeans could do would be to be followers on this topic and to adapt to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction. Why should we go at a rhythm chosen by someone else?"

Macron calls for EU 'strategic autonomy'

The French head of state stressed what he considered to be the need for the EU to develop "strategic autonomy," a term used to refer to the bloc maintaining an independent foreign policy line.

"Europe hadn't built this strategic autonomy for a long time," he said. But "now the ideological battle has been won."

"Five years ago, strategic autonomy was a pipe dream. Now everyone is talking about it," he said.

Macron said that the EU's member states should avoid becoming "vassals" and that the bloc could function as a "third pole" in geopolitics alongside the US and China. He warned against following American foreign policy as a "panic reflex."

French AMX-10 RC tank
Macron called for the European Union to shore up its defense industry in order to reduce reliance on the US and AsiaImage: Gouhier Nicolas/abaca/picture alliance

France's president also called for increased military spending, saying: "History is speeding up, the European war economy needs to be sped up in parallel."

"Europe's defense industry does not meet all our needs and remains very fragmented," he said, arguing that this causes the EU to rely on American and Asian suppliers.

Macron said that it was important for Brussels to "understand" China's reasoning when it comes to Taiwan.

"As Europeans, our concern is our unity," he said. "The Chinese are also concerned with their unity, and Taiwan is a component [of this unity] from their point of view."

Tensions over Taiwan have increased over the past several months. China is currently conducting a series of military drills around the island.

Macron hopes China will bring Russia 'to its senses'

Macron meets Xi in Beijing

On Friday, Macron — together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other officials — met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

The EU leaders hope to convince Beijing to take on a bigger role in attempts to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state media had hailed Macron's visit as an opportunity to "inject new momentum and bring new vitality to China-Europe relations."

The Elysee Palace said that talks were "dense and frank." It also said that Macron was concerned about "growing tensions in the region" that could lead to a "terrible accident."

Agence France-Presse material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Macron, von der Leyen and Xi seated around a big table

France's Macron: EU shouldn't follow US or China on Taiwan

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protest banners with messages such as "The league belongs to all of us - against investors!" and "Stop investors, save football!"

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Crime10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Archive image to illustrate the story of rescue workers recovering people from waters in the Mediterranean Sea. Not depicting the April 8, 2023 incidents.

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

Migration11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

History13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage