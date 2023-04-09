France's Macron: EU shouldn't follow US or China on Taiwan

Macron stressed that an escalation on Taiwan was not in the EU's interest.
"The question asked of us Europeans is the following: is it in our interest for there to be acceleration on the topic of Taiwan? No. The worst thing we Europeans could do would be to be followers on this topic and to adapt to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction. Why should we go at a rhythm chosen by someone else?"
"Europe hadn't built this strategic autonomy for a long time," he said. But "now the ideological battle has been won."
"Five years ago, strategic autonomy was a pipe dream. Now everyone is talking about it," he said.
Macron said that the EU's member states should avoid becoming "vassals" and that the bloc could function as a "third pole" in geopolitics alongside the US and China. He warned against following American foreign policy as a "panic reflex."