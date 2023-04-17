Last week, the USS Milius sailed near China-controlled Mischief Reef islands Image: Omar-Kareem Powell/AFP
ConflictsChina
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China drills
30 minutes ago
Western navies regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" in international waterways such as the Taiwan Strait. The latest transit comes just days after China staged war games around the island of Taiwan.
The US Navy's 7th Fleet said that the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 16 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law."
It comes just days after China ended its war games around the self-ruled island.
While navies of many Western countries regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" to maintain the international status of regional waterways, this was the first such exercise by the United States though this sea corridor since January.
The US navy also posted pictures of the crew looking out into the sea, on Twitter.
In reaction, China on Monday said that the transit was "hyped up" by the US.
Taiwan leader's US trip raises tensions with China
US-China tensions over Taiwan
The ares surrounding Taiwan has seen heightened military activity in the past few weeks.