Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
The USS Milius-Schiff warship
Last week, the USS Milius sailed near China-controlled Mischief Reef islands Image: Omar-Kareem Powell/AFP
ConflictsChina

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China drills

30 minutes ago

Western navies regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" in international waterways such as the Taiwan Strait. The latest transit comes just days after China staged war games around the island of Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QAmX

A US warship sailed through the waters separating Taiwan and mainland China in a "routine" move, the US navy said on Monday.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said that the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 16 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law."

It comes just days after China ended its war games around the self-ruled island.

While navies of many Western countries regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" to maintain the international status of regional waterways, this was the first such exercise by the United States though this sea corridor since January.

The US navy also posted pictures of the crew looking out into the sea, on Twitter.

In reaction, China on Monday said that the transit was "hyped up" by the US.

Taiwan leader's US trip raises tensions with China

US-China tensions over Taiwan

The ares surrounding Taiwan has seen heightened military activity in the past few weeks.

China had conducted three days of military exercises around Taiwan in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to the US.

While China ended its drills around Taiwan last week, it has continued low intensity military exercises.

Taiwan's defense ministry on Monday said that in the past 24 hours, it had detected 18 Chinese military aircrafts and four naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Last week, the USS Milius sailed near Mischief Reef islands that are under China's control, which Beijing termed as illegal.

China views Taiwan as its own territory. However, the Taiwanese government reject such claims,  

mf/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

