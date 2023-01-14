  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
Einweihung LNG Terminal Lubmin Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and State Premier Manuela Schwesig (L) turn a barrier wheel at the LNG terminal, symbolically opening the facility, on January 14, 2023.Image: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Scholz: Germany 'getting through winter' without crisis

30 minutes ago

The German chancellor celebrated the government's ability to evade an economic crisis or gas shortage this winter. His remarks came at the opening of a second LNG terminal in northern Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MCHM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended on Saturday the opening of Germany's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal since its reliance on Russian gas came to a close, celebrating the country's ability to get through the winter while evading an energy crisis.

The Lubmin LNG terminal became operational on Saturday in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania.

Last December, Germany opened its first terminal in Wilhelmshaven in the northwest. A third terminal is due to go into operation soon in the northern town of Brunsbüttel.

Scholz applauds 'getting through this winter'

Scholz hailed the government's energy planning as he attended the new terminal's launch.

"We are getting through this winter, everyone is noticing it at home, the gas supply is not affected," he said.

"There has also been no economic crisis in Germany," Scholz said, adding that this was due to the government's ability to swiftly turn round energy infrastructure, secure new sources of gas and introduce aid programs worth billions of euros.

Europe's largest economy has been hard at work to avoid an energy crisis after Russia's war on Ukraine forced it to sever ties with its biggest gas supplier.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (M), State Premier Manuela Schwesig, State Ecomomic Minister Reinhard Meyer (R), and State Agriculture, Environment and Climate Minister Till Backhaus (L) stand in front of the LNG terminal with the processing ship
The German chancellor hailed his government's success at evading an energy crisis this winterImage: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance

In 2021 alone, Germany received some 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas through the now-defunct Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline ran beneath the Baltic Sea and delivered Russian gas to Germany, before Russia suspended its flow in September last year, citing equipment issues.

Shortly afterward, both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which was not yet in use, pipelines were sabotaged in a mystery incident that rendered them inoperable. Western countries have suggested the sabotage was intentional.

What do we know about the new terminal?

The Lubmin terminal has been injected with gas since the beginning of the week, as a test operation. The terminal is the only fully privately financed one in Germany.

It is expected to supply the country's east with up to 5.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania state Premier Manuela Schwesig hailed her state's contribution to energy security as she attended the launch on Saturday. She said the new terminal showed the government was ready to do everything to make sure energy remained sufficient and affordable.

LNG coming from several parts of the world by ship arrives at the newly operational terminals to be converted back into gas and pumped into the grid.

Germany has struck several gas deals in recent months, including a deal to receive around 2 million tons of LNG from Qatar annually.

Germany cuts the ribbon on first LNG terminal

rmt/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea

Sweden: Prosecutor confirms Nord Stream 2 sabotage

Sweden: Prosecutor confirms Nord Stream 2 sabotage

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was damaged in a series of explosions in September, a prosecutor in Sweden said, adding explosives remains were found on the damaged pipeline.
CrimeNovember 18, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yellow smoke rises between Nordrhein-Westfalen state police and climate protesters in Lützerath

Lützerath: Protesters, police clash near German coal mine

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds Kush, a type of synthetic marijuana

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

SocietyJanuary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A small drone on a table

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Moukoko celebrates scoring

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An woman walks with an umbrella through snowy Tehran in January 2023

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Business1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage