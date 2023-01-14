Scholz: Germany 'getting through winter' without crisis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and State Premier Manuela Schwesig (L) turn a barrier wheel at the LNG terminal, symbolically opening the facility, on January 14, 2023.Image: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance
Scholz hailed the government's energy planning as he attended the new terminal's launch.
"We are getting through this winter, everyone is noticing it at home, the gas supply is not affected," he said.
"There has also been no economic crisis in Germany," Scholz said, adding that this was due to the government's ability to swiftly turn round energy infrastructure, secure new sources of gas and introduce aid programs worth billions of euros.
Europe's largest economy has been hard at work to avoid an energy crisis after Russia's war on Ukraine forced it to sever ties with its biggest gas supplier.
In 2021 alone, Germany received some 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas through the now-defunct Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline ran beneath the Baltic Sea and delivered Russian gas to Germany, before Russia suspended its flow in September last year, citing equipment issues.
The Lubmin terminal has been injected with gas since the beginning of the week, as a test operation. The terminal is the only fully privately financed one in Germany.
It is expected to supply the country's east with up to 5.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.
Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania state Premier Manuela Schwesig hailed her state's contribution to energy security as she attended the launch on Saturday. She said the new terminal showed the government was ready to do everything to make sure energy remained sufficient and affordable.
LNG coming from several parts of the world by ship arrives at the newly operational terminals to be converted back into gas and pumped into the grid.