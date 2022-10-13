You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
The soaring cost of food and energy that is affecting people across the globe.
Reports & Analysis
Students in Germany on the poverty line
Students in Germany on the poverty line
One in three students in Germany lives below the poverty line, and state subsidies are no longer enough.
Society
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
German angst on the rise amid cost of living crisis
German angst on the rise amid cost of living crisis
Lack of affordable housing and a stagnating economy dominated this year's study into Germans' biggest fears.
Society
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
Germany's middle classes hit by cost-of-living crisis
Germany's middle classes hit by cost-of-living crisis
There are fears the cost-of-living crisis could shake the foundation of German society: The middle class.
Society
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
UK protesters burn energy bills over cost of living crisis
UK protesters burn energy bills over cost of living crisis
Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a crisis of public confidence less than a month after she took office.
Society
10/01/2022
October 1, 2022
Can Liz Truss save the UK economy?
Can Liz Truss save the UK economy?
How is the new prime minister planning to deal with UK's daunting economic challenges?
Business
09/05/2022
September 5, 2022
Pakistanis struggle to fuel everyday life
Pakistanis struggle to fuel everyday life
Rising oil and gas prices mean that many people are unable to fuel their homes and vehicles.
Society
07/18/2022
July 18, 2022
01:50 min
