The soaring cost of food and energy that is affecting people across the globe.

Reports & Analysis

Woman lecturing in seminar hall at a university Germany

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Students in Germany on the poverty line

One in three students in Germany lives below the poverty line, and state subsidies are no longer enough.
Society2 hours ago
Empty shopfront in Bonn,Germany

German angst on the rise amid cost of living crisis

German angst on the rise amid cost of living crisis

Lack of affordable housing and a stagnating economy dominated this year's study into Germans' biggest fears.
SocietyOctober 13, 2022
A building and a sign of a man walking down the stairs

Germany's middle classes hit by cost-of-living crisis

Germany's middle classes hit by cost-of-living crisis

There are fears the cost-of-living crisis could shake the foundation of German society: The middle class.
SocietyOctober 12, 2022
Protesters hold up banners at a cost of living rally in London, England on October 1, 2022

UK protesters burn energy bills over cost of living crisis

UK protesters burn energy bills over cost of living crisis

Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a crisis of public confidence less than a month after she took office.
SocietyOctober 1, 2022
A "Cut energy bills now" placard is seen during a demonstration of thousands of people

Can Liz Truss save the UK economy?

Can Liz Truss save the UK economy?

How is the new prime minister planning to deal with UK's daunting economic challenges?
BusinessSeptember 5, 2022
A Pakistani man counts currency notes amid rising inflation and fuel prices

Pakistanis struggle to fuel everyday life

Pakistanis struggle to fuel everyday life

Rising oil and gas prices mean that many people are unable to fuel their homes and vehicles.
SocietyJuly 18, 202201:50 min