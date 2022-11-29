  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
QatarEnergy workers in Ras Laffan control center overlooking ship
Qatar has agreed to ship 2 million tons of LNG a year to Germany starting in 2026Image: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsQatar

Qatar signs gas export deal with Germany

2 hours ago

The deal struck with QatarEnergy is set to go into effect in 2026 and last 15 years. Berlin is seeking to replace Russian gas, which used to cover over one half of Germany's annual supply.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KDNL

Qatar's state-owned oil and gas company has agreed to send Germany two million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year, QatarEnergy's CEO said on Tuesday.

Germany consumes around 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, a little over half of which had been coming from Russia. The deal struck with QatarEnergy covers around 2.7 billion cubic meters per year.

Qatar aims to "contribute to efforts to support energy security in Germany and Europe", Energy Minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi.

"Germany represents the largest gas market in Europe ... and we are committed to support its energy security," Saad al-Kaabi.

What do we know about the deal?

The gas will arrive from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany's LNG terminal of Brunsbüttel in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Gas will be sold to the US company Conoco Phillips, which will deliver it to Germany. Supply is set to begin in 2026, and will continue for at least 15 years.

China, Japan and South Korea are currently the main market for Qatar's gas. Last week, Doha struck a 27-year agreement to ship four million tons of LNG a year to China.

Negotiations between Berlin and Doha had previously struggled as Germany was reticent to sign a long-term gas deal.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that although Berlin would have nothing against signing a deal that lasts 20 years or more, companies have to be "aware of Germany's long-term climate goals."

Why is Germany importing Qatari gas?

Moscow has slashed gas supplies to European countries over their support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Germany, once a major importer, hasn't received any Russian gas since August.

The country is building five LNG terminals in order to replace Russian supplies.

Currently, much of Germany's gas supply comes from or via Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Berlin has also temporarily reactivated old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extended the life of the country's last three nuclear power plants.

sdi/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Corner of a desk with a computer mouse, and a woman's hand turning the thermostat on a radiator

Saving energy: Workers in Germany shiver at their desks

Saving energy: Workers in Germany shiver at their desks

The German government has said office temperatures should be limited to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. But was this decision too hasty? It's already clear that many employers and workers need to turn the heat up.
SocietyNovember 27, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The parliament building in Bucharest where the NATO summit is taking place

NATO chief Stoltenberg vows Ukraine support will not wane

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Loveland app screenshot

Loveland: A sex education app

Loveland: A sex education app

Education60 minutes ago03:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

A young woman wears a black headscarve while looking at the camera. A bookshelf is behind her.

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Human Rights20 hours ago03:51 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview with Deutsche Welle

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A public container for collecting plastic waste in Prague, Czechia

Czechia's plastic recycling push falling short of EU goals

Czechia's plastic recycling push falling short of EU goals

Business32 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Gas flaring at a Total oil platform in Nigeria

US cracks down on methane pollution

US cracks down on methane pollution

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage