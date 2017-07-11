 Nord Stream 1: Russia′s Gazprom announces indefinite shutdown of pipeline | News | DW | 02.09.2022

News

Nord Stream 1: Russia's Gazprom announces indefinite shutdown of pipeline

The Russian oil firm said gas supplies to the pipeline are completely stopped due to equipment issues. The energy giant gave no time frame on when it would restart the pipeline, which supplies gas to Western Europe.

The Portovaya gas compressor station

Gazprom said a leak was detected in a turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near Vyborg outside St. Petersburg, Russia

Gazprom halted gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany Friday citing a gas leak and providing no time frame for when supplies could be restarted.

The state-owned oil firm said supplies would remain halted through Saturday after the leak was detected. The energy giant said the pipeline would not restart until repairs were fully implemented.

Gazprom said the leak was found at the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg.

More to follow... 

ar/wd (Reuters, dpa)

