Nord Stream 1: Russia's Gazprom announces indefinite shutdown of pipeline

Gazprom halted gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany Friday citing a gas leak and providing no time frame for when supplies could be restarted.

The state-owned oil firm said supplies would remain halted through Saturday after the leak was detected. The energy giant said the pipeline would not restart until repairs were fully implemented.

Gazprom said the leak was found at the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg.

More to follow...

ar/wd (Reuters, dpa)