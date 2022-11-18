  1. Skip to content
The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea
The Swedish Coast Guard previously said in September there were four leaks detected in undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to EuropeImage: AFP
CrimeSweden

Sweden: Prosecutor confirms Nord Stream 2 sabotage

10 minutes ago

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was damaged in a series of explosions in September, a prosecutor in Sweden said, adding explosives remains were found on the damaged pipeline.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JizP

A Swedish prosecutor said Friday that explosions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were the result of sabotage.

In a statement, the Swedish Security Service said, "It is a case of serious sabotage," adding, "the extensive damage to the gas lines as a result of the detonations have been extensively documented."

The blasts, which occurred in September hours after a Baltic pipeline from Norway to Poland was opened, stopped the possibility of gas flowing from Russia to Germany through the pipeline.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted his country's involvement in the pipeline, long opposed by Baltic and Nordic countries, following Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

What do we know so far?

The Swedish Security Service reports, "During analyzes carried out, residues of explosives have been identified on several of the foreign objects seized."

Swedish authorities stopped short of assigning blame to any individuals or nation-state.

ar/jcg (Reuters)

