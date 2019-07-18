 Saudi Arabia easing male guardianship law: True reform or symbolic PR? | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 22.07.2019

Middle East

Saudi Arabia easing male guardianship law: True reform or symbolic PR?

Saudi women are treated as legal minors their entire lives — they even need permission from a male guardian to travel. This rule is set to be relaxed, but will it actually help lead to gender equality in the country?

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun on a plane holding a passport (Reuters/Twitter)

The Saudi Arabian government is reportedly planning this year to lift a restriction on women in the country traveling without the consent of male relatives. A report in the Saudi Okaz newspaper was the first to hint at the decision. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times later reported the news themselves, citing Saudi officials and "persons familiar with the events." According to the reports, men and women over the age of 18 are to be allowed to leave the country without the consent of their guardians. Currently, men under the age of 21 and women of any age can only travel with the permission of a guardian.

The law has been in the news of late, with an increasing number women fleeing Saudi Arabia and applying for asylum abroad. Among them was Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, a 19-year-old woman whom Saudi officials nearly forced to return home from Bangkok airport in January despite her asylum application. She finally found refuge in Canada.

Read more: Saudi Arabia — pop music gains a political conscience

Legal minors forever

Every woman has a guardian in Saudi Arabia. Initially it is their father, or once married, their husband. In the case of unmarried women, it may also be a brother, uncle or other male relative. Sons can be the guardians of their widowed mothers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at the G20 in Osaka (Reuters/J. Silva)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to improve Saudi Arabia's image around the world

Even if the guardianship regulation for travel is dropped, other restrictions will remain in force — the consent of a guardian will still be required if a woman wants to marry or leave a women's shelter.

There has so far been no official confirmation of the change — what would be the latest attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to give his country a relatively more modern image. He has eliminated the ban on women driving, for example, and relaxed restrictions on women in the workplace.

Read more: 'Death penalties are the norm in Saudi Arabia'

Women's rights a threat to the regime

A year ago, Saudi women cheered when they were allowed to drive for the first time. Many Western media outlets hailed the move as a first step on the way to gender equality in Saudi Arabia. There are many indications, however, that the Saudi government is simply pursuing a symbolic policy rather than true reform. Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who advocated lifting the driving ban in Saudi Arabia, was arrested last year and remains behind bars to this day.

Regina Nasr, a Saudi feminist who lives in Australia, does not believe there has been any real change when it comes to women's rights in Saudi Arabia. "Taking away men's control over women would spell the end to the royal family," she said, adding that the system only works because men who are oppressed by the regime are given power over women. "If this control were to disappear, they would rebel against the ruling family and claim their rights."

Women's rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul in an undated photo (Reuters/ Amnesty International/M. Wijntjes)

Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul remains imprisoned in Saudi Arabia

The royal family would be endangering itself by enacting true gender equality reforms, said Nasr. What's more, she argued, Saudi society would not accept such modernization because men believe their honor lies in controlling women.

Muhammad al-Zulfa, a Saudi pro-government politician, said he would like to see adult women's guardianship lifted because "they are old enough, take care of their parents or children themselves, work, are independent and bear responsibility." A Saudi woman is no longer weak nor does she seek protection, he said. In the case of younger girls, however, he advocates guardianship, arguing that they need support and orientation.

Read more: Raif Badawi's wife accepts DW Freedom of Speech award

Political liberalization not in sight

Al-Zulfa did not confirm the reports on relaxing the guardianship system, but pointed to the royal family's modernization efforts: "If modernization benefits women, it would be welcomed."

Political liberalization, however, is not on the crown prince's agenda. Many women's rights advocates, activists and scientists accused of endangering the country's safety are behind bars. Eleven activists remain on trial, with the death penalty looming in several cases.

A woman driving a car in Saudi Arabia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Yosri)

Women may now be able to drive in Saudi Arabia, but their rights remain severely restricted

Not every step forward results in real change for women in Saudi Arabia — granting women the right to drive is a good example: "If a woman commits a traffic offense, she can only get out of prison with the permission of her guardian," Regina Nasr said. That's why the crown prince's reforms are really just an effort to placate the international community, she explained.

"The women's rights activists in the prisons are proof that there is no real desire to change," Nasr said. The government will always find ways to oppress women, she added, while at the same time it wants to present a positive image of a modern country to the outside world. "But it will no longer silence us women," Nasr said. "We have already lost everything."

Dina El-Basnaly and Imane Mellouk contributed to this report.

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


