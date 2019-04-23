 ′Death penalties are the norm in Saudi Arabia′ | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 23.05.2019

Middle East

'Death penalties are the norm in Saudi Arabia'

Saudi Arabia is once again planning to execute religious activists, according to the "Middle East Eye" website. Madawi Al-Rasheed, an expert on Saudi society, says mass executions are becoming common in the Gulf kingdom.

The feet of one of three men convicted of murder (right) and of an official (left) are seen (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Qutena)

Middle East Eye, an online platform devoted to news from the region, has reported on Saudi plans to imminently execute three religious activists. Clerics Salman al-Odah, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari are expected to be put to death once Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, ends on June 4.

The German branch of Reporters Without Borders, along with Human Rights Watch head Kenneth Roth, immediately shared the news on Twitter. And Al-Jazeera and other Arabic media have also started covering the news.

The Gulf monarchy last carried out such an execution in April, when 37 where put to death. DW spoke with Madawi Al-Rasheed, a London-based social anthropologist originally from Saudi Arabia, about whether Riyadh is planning another wave of politically-motivated executions.

DW: Can you confirm the report that three Muslim clerics are about to be executed in Saudi-Arabia?

Madawi Al-Rasheed: Based on what I know, Saudi courts have not yet handed down the death sentence. But the public prosecutor is clearly considering the death penalty. The judiciary has brought 37 charges against cleric Salman al-Odah alone. The Saudi regime could exploit the tense political climate in the region to carry out the death sentences — especially when it comes to allegations concerning ties to Qatar or conflicts with Iran. The three clerics are accused of terrorism and espionage, as well as being members of the Muslim Brotherhood. So once again, we're expecting to see death sentences — though nobody can know for sure.

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses media at Ankara airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Presidential Press Service )

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Turkey shares audio recordings

    November 10: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reveals that officials from Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Men gather at the symbolic funeral service for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Fatih Mosque courtyard in Istanbul. (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Symbolic funeral prayers

    November 16: A symbolic funeral prayer for Khashoggi is held in the courtyard of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. Yasin Aktay, advisor to President Erdogan, speaks at the service.

  • Turkish police search two villas with the help of sniffer dogs as part of the investigation into murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/O . Orsal)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi-owned villas searched

    November 26: Turkish forensic police bring the investigation to the Turkish province of Yalova, where sniffer dogs and drones search two Saudi-owned villas in the village Samanli.

  • Amnesty International demonstrator hold up signs outside the barricaded Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul to mark 100 day since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    100 days since killing

    January 10: Amnesty International Turkey members demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, marking 100 day since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. One woman holds up a street sign which reads "Jamal Khashoggi Street". The organization has called for an international investigation into the case.

  • Türkei Istanbul | Protest gegen Mord an Jamal Khashoggi vor Konsulat Saudi-Arabiens (picture-alliance/abaca/Depo Photos)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi murder trial begins

    January 3: The Khashoggi trial begins in Saudi Arabia, where state prosecutors say they will seek the death sentence for five of the eleven suspects. A request for the gathered evidence has been send to Turkish authorities. A date for the second hearing has not yet been set.

  • UN human rights expert Agnes Callamard shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara (pictur-alliance/AP Photo/Turkish Foreign Ministry/C. Ozdel)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    UN inquiry team in Turkey

    January 28: Agnes Callamard, who is leading the UN probe into the handling of the Khashoggi case, arrives in Ankara where she meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The human rights expect will stay in the country for the rest of the week to speak with prosecutors and others involved in the case.

After the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, the Saudi regime saw that the international community was in no way prepared to impose sanctions or jeopardize its own economic interests. The US government, in particular, ignored its own CIA reports about the killing, as if President Donald Trump were simply trying to exonerate Saudi Arabia.

The report in Middle East Eye cites anonymous sources, making them almost impossible to verify. Is it possible that someone is deliberately trying to tarnish Saudi Arabia's image, as argued by regime loyalists?

It's true; the report doesn't name its sources. But that's nothing unusual. Saudi dissidents often speak to international media under condition of anonymity. Otherwise, they risk facing reprisals by the regime. In this respect, the Saudi regime is not doing itself any favors by undermining transparency and shrouding its practices in secrecy.

Screenshot from the Middle East Eye shows Salman al-Odah, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari (Middle East Eye)

'Middle East Eye' first reported on the clerics' death sentences on May 21

But Saudi Arabia's approach toward executions speaks for itself. A month ago, 37 individuals were suddenly put to death. And the mass arrests that took place over the past three years are unprecedented. The Saudi regime is responsible for the lack of information concerning these incidents, not non-governmental organizations that make every effort to publicize these facts. The figures speak for themselves: according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia has executed more than 100 individuals in the past six months.

Some exiled dissidents have argued the Gulf monarchy may be disseminating such information ahead of time — as a sort of test, to see how the international community reacts to the death sentences, or to slowly prepare people for what's to come. Do you think this is plausible?

I can't confirm this. News of a death sentence always comes as a shock. Cleric Salman al-Odah, for example, is very well known. Even though no Saudis would protest in streets over the ruling, Salman al-Odah's execution would not go unnoticed. He can't be called a terrorist; it was his ties to Qatar that were his undoing.

Watch video 02:48

Saudi women accuse embassy of threats

Why is there so little international criticism against the Saudi state of affairs?

Plenty of criticism is expressed on the non-state level by Western NGOs and the media. They have focused on the arrested female activists, and have managed to make an impact. But the three men facing the death sentence have long been known to be clerics. Maybe that makes them less interesting. Or maybe they're seen as representatives of political Islam, even though they have stood up for democracy.

So it's just a question of time until the next wave of executions?

Yes, that's what I fear. Death penalties are the norm in Saudi Arabia — but recently, mass executions have become a regular event. Last month, the 37 individuals were executed at the same time; peaceful activists and even teens were among them. Young people are being put to death because they joined the Arab Spring protests, demanding reforms. They were only 16 years old when they were arrested. It's appalling that the Saudi state lumps them all together and executes them — as if human lives are worth nothing.

Madawi Al-Rasheed a Saudi social anthropologist and a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Middle East Centre. She has published several books on Saudi society and history. Her latest, Salman's Legacy: The Dilemmas of a New Era, was published in 2018.

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

arrested female activists, and have managed to make an impact

