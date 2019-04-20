 Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for ′terrorism′ | News | DW | 23.04.2019

News

Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for 'terrorism'

Saudi Arabia said 37 nationals charged with terrorism have had their death penalties carried out. The executions came two days after an attack on a police station in central Riyadh province.

Saudi-Arabien Al-Hair Gefängnis in Riad (Getty Images/AFP/B. Qabalan)

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed 37 of its citizens who had been convicted of "terrorism," the Interior Ministry said.

"The death penalty was implemented ... on a number of culprits for adopting extremist terrorist ideologies and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disrupt security as well as spread chaos and provoke sectarian strife," the state news agency said in a tweet.

The executions took place in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.

It comes two days after a foiled attack on a police station in the small city of Zulfi in Saudi Arabia's central Riyadh province, in which four of the perpetrators died, Al Arabiya television said on Sunday.

law/jm (AFP, Reuters)

