 Saudi women′s rights activist faces unnamed charges without a lawyer | News | DW | 13.03.2019

News

Saudi women's rights activist faces unnamed charges without a lawyer

The trial of a Saudi rights activist has begun without her able to consult a lawyer or even know the charges she faces. Loujain al-Hathloul has faced sexual assault and torture in custody, according to activists.

Loujain al-Hathloul

A Saudi court on Wednesday opened the trial of prominent activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was detained last year during a crackdown on rights campaigners.

Al-Hathloul is known for campaigning against the driving ban for women and the male guardianship system. She rose to notoriety in 2014 when she attempted to enter the United Arab Emirates by car from Saudi Arabia.

What we know about the case:

  • Al-Hathloul was arrested last year along with other women's rights activists during a sweeping crackdown
  • She has been subjected to torture, including flogging and sexual assault, Saudi activists and al-Hathloul's family members said
  • Al-Hathloul does not have access to a lawyer, her family said
  • Hours before the trial started, Saudi authorities changed the trial venue, moving it from a terrorism court to a criminal court

Read more: Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear

Watch video 02:48

Saudi women flee to Germany

'Subjected to sex assault and torture'

Amnesty International late Tuesday called on the Saudi government to "release her immediately," saying Al-Hathloul did nothing wrong.

"She has been detained for months for her peaceful activism and possibly subjected to sex assault and torture," Amnesty said.

On Twitter, al-Hathloul's brother, Walid, said her family has yet to be informed of the charges she faces.

Read more: Saudi ambassador to Germany worries dissidents in exile

Crown prince's fall from grace

Al-Hathloul was arrested weeks before the Saudi government relaxed a ban on women driving. Until then, Saudi was the only country in the world to impose such a ban.

The lifting of the ban was part of a series of reforms pledged by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But the reforms, which included allowing women to open their own business without the consent of a male relative, have been met with hostility by some people in Saudi Arabia. Ultraconservative clerics have warned that such reforms would "corrupt society."

Once hailed as a pro-Western reformer, the crown prince has fallen out of favor in the international community for his alleged involvement in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of bin Salman.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: The crown prince and the generation gap

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)

