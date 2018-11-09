 A timeline of Jamal Khashoggi′s murder | News | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

A timeline of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Every day reveals further details of the apparent state-sanctioned murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Here is how events unfolded.

People hold photos of Jamal Khashoggi at a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (picture-alliance/AA/M. E. Yildirim)

More than a month after the murder of well-known Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, no clear explanations have been given by Saudi Arabia with regards to his death.

With conflicting reports emerging of rogue operations and deadly fistfights, it is still uncertain whether the journalist's killers will be prosecuted.

DW has put together a timeline of the most important facts in this intricate case:

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


October 2: Khashoggi enters the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain official documents ahead of his wedding. He had left his mobile phones with his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who waited for him outside. Hours later, when Khashoggi didn't emerge from the embassy, she called friends to tell them what had happened.

October 3: In an interview with Bloomberg, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Khashoggi had left the consulate "a few minutes or an hour" after he arrived. In the meantime, Turkish authorities say police have established that Khashoggi is still inside the Consulate.

October 6: Turkish officials say Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. The Washington Post also cites a US official who claims the journalist's body was likely dismembered and flown out of the country.

October 15: Turkish investigators are allowed to enter the consulate to conduct a search and hunt for evidence in the journalist's disappearance.

October 18: US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he will not attend an important investment event in the Saudi capital Riyadh, following similar announcements from prominent political and business figures around the world.

October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admits that Khashoggi died in the consulate. The country's public prosecutor says preliminary investigations show the journalist died after "altercation" and a "fistfight." He adds that 18 people have been detained.  A Saudi Foreign Ministry official states the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

October 20: The next day, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders say Saudi Arabia's acknowledgment of Khashoggi's death is unsatisfactory. Merkel also announces there will be no further weapon exports to Saudi Sarabia until the case had been solved.

October 21: In an interview, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister provides yet another version of what happened to the journalist, saying he was killed in a "rogue operation" inside the consulate.

October 25: Saud al-Mojeb, Saudi Arabia's Attorney General, says evidence shows that Khashoggi's murder was premeditated, based on information provided from Turkish counterparts.

October 31: In the first public confirmation of such reports, the Turkish prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled after he first entered the consulate, then dismembered.

November 2: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government. A Turkish official claimed that Khashoggi's body was dissolved in acid.

November 5: Saudi Arabia tells the United Nations it will prosecute those responsible of Khashoggi's killing. This comes as the United States condemns the journalist's killing in front of the UN Human Rights Council and calls for a transparent investigation.

November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, writes on Twitter that she is "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she wrote. In a comment to the press, Cengiz said she had not received official confirmation of reports that her fiancée body has been dissolved.

DW recommends

Saudi Arabia tells UN Khashoggi killers will face justice

Saudi Arabia has committed to prosecuting those responsible for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. UN countries have questioned a Saudi delegation about the killing, and other human rights concerns. (05.11.2018)  

Khashoggi: Erdogan says top levels of Saudi government behind journalist's killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says senior Saudi officials ordered the killing that caused global outrage. One of his senior advisers believes Jamal Khashoggi's body may have been dissolved in acid. (03.11.2018)  

Turkey: Khashoggi strangled to death, then dismembered

The chief prosecutor in Istanbul has alleged that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate. (31.10.2018)  

Saudi Arabia admits Jamal Khashoggi death was intentional

The finding contradicts earlier assertions that Khashoggi's death at Riyadh's Turkish consulate was accidental. Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a quick, transparent and credible investigation. (25.10.2018)  

Support grows for EU-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Austria and the European Parliament have called for a bloc-wide halt on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following Jamal Khashoggi's death. Germany also backed the move, but other key exporters were silent or unconvinced. (26.10.2018)  

US imposes Saudi sanctions over Khashoggi murder

The US State Department is to revoke visas or make them unobtainable for 21 Saudis following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. President Donald Trump said the Saudis staged the "worst cover-up ever." (24.10.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: Erdogan says murder was 'planned'

The Turkish president has laid out the first official version of the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia could face its worst crisis if the crown prince is linked to the killing. (24.10.2018)  

Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince calls murder 'heinous crime,' pledges justice

Mohammed bin Salman pledged to work with Turkey at a high-profile business conference in Saudi Arabia. Jamal Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the crown prince before his murder at the beginning of October. (24.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel puts on hold arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, at least for the time being. The decision comes in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate. (22.10.2018)  

Saudi Arabia calls Jamal Khashoggi killing a 'grave mistake'

Saudi Arabia has called the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a "huge and grave mistake," but said the crown prince had not been aware of the murder. Turkey has said it will give a full account of Khashoggi's death. (21.10.2018)  

Donald Trump says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi likely dead, vows 'severe' consequences

While US officials said Saudi Arabia needs more time to probe the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, Trump said the journalist is likely dead. Turkish police have expanded their search for Khashoggi's possible remains. (18.10.2018)  

Confusion over missing Saudi journalist in Turkey who 'vanished' from consulate

Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's policies, has gone missing while on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, state media reported. (03.10.2018)  

Turkey believes Saudi journalist was killed in consulate

Turkish authorities have suggested that a missing Saudi journalist was murdered by a special hit squad inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. The prominent commentator was last seen entering the diplomatic mission. (06.10.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi Arabia lets Turkey search consulate

Turkey has asked Riyadh to prove that journalist Jamal Khashoggi left its Istanbul consulate alive before going missing. Officials fear the columnist for The Washington Post was killed at the premises. (09.10.2018)  

US ramps up pressure on Saudis over Jamal Khashoggi

The US is probing the fate of reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. US investigators are already in Turkey, Donald Trump has said, but a Turkish source disputed the claim. (11.10.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of the journalist have changed several times since he went missing from the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the events since the Saudi critic's disappearance. (22.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing  

Related content

Türkei | Fall Khashoggi

Khashoggi: Erdogan says top levels of Saudi government behind journalist's killing 03.11.2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says senior Saudi officials ordered the killing that caused global outrage. One of his senior advisers believes Jamal Khashoggi's body may have been dissolved in acid.

Saudi-Arabien - Saudischer Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia admits Jamal Khashoggi death was intentional 25.10.2018

The finding contradicts earlier assertions that Khashoggi's death at Riyadh's Turkish consulate was accidental. Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a quick, transparent and credible investigation.

Istanbul Saudischer Journalist Khashoggi betritt Konsulat von Saudi-Arabien

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 23.10.2018

Official Saudi statements on the fate of the journalist have changed several times since he went missing from the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the events since the Saudi critic's disappearance.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 