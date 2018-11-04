Saudi Arabia tells UN Khashoggi killers will face justice

Saudi Arabia has committed to prosecuting those responsible for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. UN countries have questioned a Saudi delegation about the killing, and other human rights concerns.
Saudi Arabia told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday that it will prosecute those responsible for killing Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdom's Human Rights Commission chief, Bandar Al Aiban, was grilled by other nations over the killing, as well as its human rights record.
"The leadership in the kingdom expressed their pain for the murder of citizen Jamal Khashoggi," Aiban said during a half-day public debate in Geneva. Saudi prosecutors have started investigations "to reach all truths and present all defendants to justice and sentence those proven guilty of this crime."
Some 40 nations raised the death of Khashoggi, who was harshly critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his reform policies, and was last seen visiting the Saudi consulate three weeks ago to get documents he needed to get married. His remains have not been located.
"We are deeply concerned by the fate of Jamal Khashoggi and we call on Saudi Arabia to provide a detailed and complete response in this regard," the German delegation said in a statement.
Several countries, including Germany, say they want to take action if the kingdom critic was killed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a block on weapon exports to Saudi Arabia until the killing is explained. The Saudi government vowed to hit back should any punitive measures be imposed.
Read more: Saudi execution spotlights domestic workers' vulnerable lives
Prominent Critic
In columns published by The Washington Post, 59-year-old Jamal Khashoggi has spoken out against Saudi Arabia's recent diplomatic spat with Canada, the Saudi-led intervention in the Yemen conflict, and its arrest of women's rights activists after the lifting of a driving ban for women. Khashoggi has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 2017 fearing arrest for his critical views.
Yemen's civil war
Monday's so-called Universal Periodic Review, a compulsory review carried out every four years, also focused on Riyadh's role in Yemen's civil war.
Several countries urged Riyadh to guarantee freedom of the press and free speech instead of detaining dissidents under anti-terrorism laws. There were calls to stop the use of capital punishment and to respect the rules of law in Yemen where a Saudi-led alliance is fighting the Iran-linked Houthi rebels.
At least 10,000 have been killed in the conflict, and half the nation faces imminent starvation.
kw,aw/jm (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The chief prosecutor in Istanbul has alleged that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate. (31.10.2018)
Fourteen million people are facing "an imminent and great big famine," said a top UN aid official. Yemen has been described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis due to a proxy war fueled by a regional rivalry. (24.10.2018)
Saudi Arabia's decision to execute an Indonesian domestic worker has triggered a diplomatic row between the two nations. The maid's case highlights the dangers faced by foreign workers in Saudi households. (02.11.2018)
Ethiopia and Eritrea didn't pen their peace agreement in Addis Ababa or Asmara, but in Saudi Arabia with the Emirates alongside. Are economic and military interests increasingly binding Gulf states and the Horn together? (23.09.2018)
With Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal set to join some of the world's best footballers by playing in Saudi Arabia, questions of morality are being raised. Is Saudi Arabia just using sport to try to launder its reputation? (01.11.2018)
A bombing by Saudi-led forces killed over 20 civilians at a Yemeni fruit and vegetable market in yet another highly-lethal strike near the key port of Hodeida. UN slammed the "shocking price" paid by non-combatants. (25.10.2018)
Medics and aid agencies said Saudi-led airstrikes had caused the deaths of at least 30 people, with many more injured in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The Saudi coalition, in turn, blamed Houthi militia. (03.08.2018)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said UN-led negotiations to end the civil war should begin next month. The nearly four-year-old conflict has claimed over 10,000 lives and pushed millions to the brink of starvation. (31.10.2018)