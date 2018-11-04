Saudi Arabia tells UN Khashoggi killers will face justice

Saudi Arabia told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday that it will prosecute those responsible for killing Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdom's Human Rights Commission chief, Bandar Al Aiban, was grilled by other nations over the killing, as well as its human rights record.

"The leadership in the kingdom expressed their pain for the murder of citizen Jamal Khashoggi," Aiban said during a half-day public debate in Geneva. Saudi prosecutors have started investigations "to reach all truths and present all defendants to justice and sentence those proven guilty of this crime."

Some 40 nations raised the death of Khashoggi, who was harshly critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his reform policies, and was last seen visiting the Saudi consulate three weeks ago to get documents he needed to get married. His remains have not been located.

"We are deeply concerned by the fate of Jamal Khashoggi and we call on Saudi Arabia to provide a detailed and complete response in this regard," the German delegation said in a statement.

Several countries, including Germany, say they want to take action if the kingdom critic was killed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a block on weapon exports to Saudi Arabia until the killing is explained. The Saudi government vowed to hit back should any punitive measures be imposed.

Prominent Critic

In columns published by The Washington Post, 59-year-old Jamal Khashoggi has spoken out against Saudi Arabia's recent diplomatic spat with Canada, the Saudi-led intervention in the Yemen conflict, and its arrest of women's rights activists after the lifting of a driving ban for women. Khashoggi has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 2017 fearing arrest for his critical views.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Vanishes into thin air October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the consulate, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Confusion over whereabouts October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Murder claims October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Ankara seeks proof October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern on the journalist's disappearance.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Riyadh allows Turkish investigators October 9: Saudi Arabia agreed to let Turkish officials search its consulate. Security camera footage released by local media showed a van entering the consulate on October 2, before going to the nearby consul's residence, further fanning conspiracy theories.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Davos in the Desert' hit October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Search operation October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Death after fistfight October 19: Saudi Arabia said preliminary investigations showed that Khashoggi died after an "altercation" and "fistfight" at the consulate. Turkey's ruling party has responded, saying Ankara will "never allow a cover-up" of the killing of the Saudi journalist. German Chancellor slammed Riyadh's explanation as "insufficient."

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Grave mistake' October 21: Saudi Arabia admitted the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Germany halts arms sales October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Yemen's civil war

Monday's so-called Universal Periodic Review, a compulsory review carried out every four years, also focused on Riyadh's role in Yemen's civil war.

Several countries urged Riyadh to guarantee freedom of the press and free speech instead of detaining dissidents under anti-terrorism laws. There were calls to stop the use of capital punishment and to respect the rules of law in Yemen where a Saudi-led alliance is fighting the Iran-linked Houthi rebels.

At least 10,000 have been killed in the conflict, and half the nation faces imminent starvation.

kw,aw/jm (AFP, Reuters)

