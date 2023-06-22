Giulia Saudelli

Her international outlook originates from Giulia's biography as a dual Italian-US citizen who grew up in Italy. She studied international relations and political economy in Pisa, Italy and at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She got her start in journalism as a video producer at the Associated Press in Rome, Italy, where she covered politics, society, culture and the Vatican. She went on to work in London and Milan, covering European financial news and Italian social and political developments.

Life brought her to Germany, where she completed DW's journalism traineeship in 2020. Ever since, Giulia has worked for DW in Berlin as a reporter and political correspondent. Since 2023, she has been part of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network.