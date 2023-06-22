  1. Skip to content
Giulia Saudelli, wearing glasses and a cardigan
Image: DW/P. Böll

Giulia Saudelli

Political correspondent in Berlin, focusing on the Green party and climate policy. One eye always on Italy.

Giulia's beats include German politics, climate and climate policy, but also foreign policy and migration and integration issues.

Her international outlook originates from Giulia's biography as a dual Italian-US citizen who grew up in Italy. She studied international relations and political economy in Pisa, Italy and at the London School of Economics and Political Science. 

She got her start in journalism as a video producer at the Associated Press in Rome, Italy, where she covered politics, society, culture and the Vatican. She went on to work in London and Milan, covering European financial news and Italian social and political developments.

Life brought her to Germany, where she completed DW's journalism traineeship in 2020. Ever since, Giulia has worked for DW in Berlin as a reporter and political correspondent. Since 2023, she has been part of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. 

Featured stories by Giulia Saudelli

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann at a concert in Hamburg in 2022

Inside Rammstein's 'Row Zero' system: Women speak out

DW spoke to two women who came forward against Rammstein's Till Lindemann.
SocietyJune 22, 202309:49 min
Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Germany's foreign minister has used her recent trip to Iraq to call for greater support for Baghdad and the region.
PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
Stories by Giulia Saudelli

Police accompany migrants up a flight of stairs to an airplane waiting to deport them

Germany to speed up deportation of rejected asylum-seekers

Germany to speed up deportation of rejected asylum-seekers

The number of refugees is on the rise and Germany’s government is under pressure to tighten asylum rules.
MigrationOctober 25, 202302:23 min
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

German and US defense ministers stress deep commitment to ongoing support for Ukraine amid calls for US spending cuts.
PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
Germany's governing coalition low in polls

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

Concerns about Germany's struggling economy are causing a loss of faith in the country's traditional parties.
PoliticsSeptember 1, 202302:04 min
Deutschland, München, Bayern | Eine Afd Fahne wird auf einer Kundgebung hochgehalten

Dealing with the German far-right AfD on a local level

Dealing with the German far-right AfD on a local level

The AfD secured its first mayor in a small town in eastern Germany. How should the other parties deal with the AfD?
PoliticsAugust 4, 202303:07 min
A view of the G7 heads of state and government laying flower wreaths at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

G7 leaders summit kicks off in Hiroshima

G7 leaders summit kicks off in Hiroshima

Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to dominate, and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is set to attend.
PoliticsMay 19, 202302:13 min
Deutschland | Bundestag Bundeskanzler Scholz Regierungserklärung Zeitenwende

Scholz lays out German defense policy

Scholz lays out German defense policy

Scholz told parliament what he thinks has been achieved in the last year, and what needs to be done.
PoliticsMarch 2, 202302:07 min
