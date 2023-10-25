  1. Skip to content
Germany to speed up deportation of rejected asylum seekers

Giulia Saudelli
October 25, 2023

The number of refugees is on the rise and Germany’s government is under pressure to tighten asylum rules. Rights groups criticize the measures now approved not only as too severe and unlikely to have any meaningful effect.

