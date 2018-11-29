 Russia-Ukraine skirmishes: Storm warning on the Black Sea | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Russia-Ukraine skirmishes: Storm warning on the Black Sea

Russian and Ukrainian naval forces have clashed in the Black Sea. Though the region lies on NATO's weak southeastern flank, the alliance is unlikely to intervene in an area where Russian and Western interests collide.

NATO Standing Maritime Group in the Black Sea off Bulgaria (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/Impact Press Group/P. Petrov)

'This is only a drill': A NATO naval exercise off the Black Sea coast

The Black Sea is not exactly know for its turbulent waters, nor for being a geopolitical flash point. This, however, changed quite dramatically in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine — though the peninsula had originally been gifted to Ukraine by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1954. In the meantime, it has developed into a key area of Russian interests on the NATO's southeasternmost flank.

Russia is now heavily militarizing Crimea and the Black Sea. Some 28,000 Russian soldiers are stationed on the peninsula. Russia has practically doubled its military budget over the past ten years. And Ukraine's tiny naval fleet, based along the coast of the Sea of Azov, is under Russian President Vladimir Putin's thumb. Already back in 2008, the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs warned that Russia was systematically increasing its military presence in the Black Sea region.

Russia's new submarines and frigates, equipped with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles, pose a serious threat to nearby NATO states, and especially to Bulgaria and Romania.

Read more: What you need to know about the Sea of Azov conflict

Black Sea: Falling under Russian dominance?

In Cold War times, Bulgaria — then a staunch ally of the Soviet Union — and Romania were members of the Warsaw Pact military alliance. Today, however, a new geopolitical situation presents itself, as both Bulgaria and Romania have switched sides and joined NATO. Their Black Sea coasts, meanwhile, are NATO's long-ignored weak spot.

Romania has long warned not to allow Russia to militarily dominate the Black Sea. As such, Bucharest has emphatically urged the deployment of NATO forces in the region, including that of a multinational naval fleet.

Sofia, in turn, rejected calls to deploy NATO forces in the region — after all, Bulgaria still maintains close cultural ties to Russia. This makes Bulgaria NATO's weakest link. Which is compounded by the fact that Sofia relies on Soviet-era military equipment. And Russia knows the various weaknesses of the Soviet air defense systems very well. Yet Donald's Trump's insistence that NATO states increase their military spending has not fallen on deaf ears. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced in summer 2018 that the country would invest some $2 billion (€2.28) to modernize its armed forces. 

Read more: UN meets after Russia seizes Ukrainian navy ships near Crimea

Watch video 06:03
Now live
06:03 mins.

Crimean conflict: The German perspective

Russia-Turkey ties too close for NATO's comfort

NATO's Achilles' heel on its southeastern flank looks particularly vulnerable with respect to Turkey. The NATO state has for a long time felt that the West has never seriously deemed it a partner on equal footing. This sense of disappointment is exacerbated by the troubled relationship between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has long since sought deeper economic and military integration with the East. And has even purchased Russia's S400 missile defense system, to the anger of NATO.

Turkey's naval fleet, and its submarines in particular, are still superior to Russia's armed forces, despite their modernization. But Turkey has adopted a conspicuously neutral stance towards Russia, treating it not as a potential enemy but instead as a prospective partner. This became abundantly clear when Erdogan visited his Russian counterpart Putin after Turkey downed a Russian warplane in Syria. Erdogan apologized for the incident and pledged to pay a generous compensation to the victims. 

Turkey and Russia are not exactly chummy. But long gone are the times when both sides fought wars over the Black Sea region like in the 19th century.

A Russian coast guard image of a Ukrainian marine boat in the Strait of Kerch (picture-alliance/AP/Russia's Federal Security)

Two sides to every story: Russian coast guard imagery of a Ukrainian marine boat in the Strait of Kerch

Turkstream

Turkey and Russia pursue shared economic interests with regard to the Black Sea, much to the irritation of NATO and the EU. Last week, Putin and Erdogan agreed that the Turkstream gas pipeline will become operational in late 2019; it will direct gas straight through the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine. Which means Ukraine will lose out on a sizable chunk of gas transit fees. This, too, is another indication that Russia's economic stranglehold over Ukraine is only increasing.

However, the new pipeline could befit Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovakia, as gas would be channeled from Turkey onward towards central Europe as of 2020, though talks are still ongoing. But this fact, too, does not bode well for the security of NATO's southeastern flank.

Read more: Germany offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Ukraine: Isolated and weak

Taken together, all this weakens Ukraine. Yet its president, Petro Poroschenko, will hardly receive more than moral support from the EU and NATO. His wish that NATO dispatch warships to the Crimean peninsula will most likely go unfilled. Ukraine is not part of the military alliance, which is in no hurry to admit the politically volatile country.

As it stands, Ukraine — which remains embroiled in the Donbass fighting and weakened after the annexation of Crimea — is isolated. And while Moscow's annexation and recent actions in the Sea of Azov breached international law, Ukraine lacks the military means to assert it rights.

Power struggle could escalate

The Black Sea region, unlike the Mediterranean or the Baltic region, is no historically and culturally homogeneous area. In Cold War times, the Black Sea marked the southeastern frontier of the Soviet Union. But with Russia, Turkey and the West now vying for influence in the region, a conflict could quickly escalate.  

NATO foreign ministers are set to meet in Brussels on 4 and 5 December — at which time they will certainly discuss the present Black Sea situation. But it is doubtful NATO will opt to permanently increase its naval presence in the region to counter Russia's increasingly assertive stance.

Watch video 08:05
Now live
08:05 mins.

What is the US position on the Russia-Ukraine standoff?

DW recommends

Angela Merkel sidesteps military aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned Russia for seizing three Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov. But she failed to offer any military support to Ukraine or further economic sanctions against Russia. (29.11.2018)  

Donald Trump may cancel Vladimir Putin meeting over Ukraine clash

The US president has said he might pull out of talks set to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Putin has dismissed recent confrontations with Ukraine as electioneering from Kyiv. (28.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel opens Germany-Ukraine forum amid Russia row

Chancellor Merkel pledged to press Vladimir Putin over the latest escalation in Ukraine while opening a key Berlin conference with Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's Poroshenko has asked NATO for naval assistance. (29.11.2018)  

UN Security Council to convene after Russia seizes Ukrainian navy ships near Crimea

The US ambassador to the United Nations announced the planned meeting on Twitter. Russia said it opened fire after the Ukrainian ships illegally entered its territorial waters on Sunday. (26.11.2018)  

What you need to know about the conflict in the Sea of Azov

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in dispute over an incident in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. What is it all about? (26.11.2018)  

Germany offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said Germany could mediate between Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing crisis in the Sea of Azov. But some critics in Germany are calling on Berlin to help Kyiv militarily. (27.11.2018)  

TurkStream: Who profits, who loses out?

As Turkey and Russia inaugurate the sea section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can boast of Ankara's new geopolitical influence. DW asks why the pipeline is causing such a fuss. (19.11.2018)  

Sofia's pipe dreams in the making

Russian gas giant Gazprom's long-term contracts with Kyiv to transit its product via Ukraine to the EU expire next year and the supplier of 34 percent of Europe's gas is looking for new ways to feed its main market. (31.07.2018)  

Russia, Turkey sign gas pipeline deal, talk Syria

Turkey and Russia have signed a deal to build a major gas pipeline under the Black Sea. A gradual rapproachment since a falling out last year shows the two can pursue a pragmatic relationship. (10.10.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

What is the US position on the Russia-Ukraine standoff?  

Crimean conflict: The German perspective  

Crimea Confrontation  

Related content

Russland Krim | Russische Kampofjets an der Straße von Kertsch

Naval standoff: Vladimir Putin blames Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko 28.11.2018

The Russian president has called the incident a calculated provocation designed to help Poroshenko win re-election. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker told DW he doesn't see how it can be regarded as such.

Berlin Kanzlerin Merkel bei Deutsch-Ukrainisches Wirtschaftsforum

Angela Merkel sidesteps military aid to Ukraine 29.11.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned Russia for seizing three Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov. But she failed to offer any military support to Ukraine or further economic sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine Russland Konflikt Krim l Hafens im ukrainischen Mariupol am Asowschen Meer

Ukraine president asks Germany, NATO to send ships to Sea of Azov 29.11.2018

NATO members including Germany have been asked to send naval vessels to the Sea of Azov to back Ukraine against Russia. "Germany is one of our closest allies," President Petro Poroshenko said.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Russia-Ukraine skirmishes: Storm warning on the Black Sea

Angela Merkel sidesteps military aid to Ukraine

Georgia elects Salome Zurabishvili as first female president

US and UK reach post-Brexit 'Open Skies' deal on air services