Volker Wagener

Writer for DW's Programs for Europe department

Volker Wagener's focus is on southeastern Europe and the Western Balkans. He also writes articles on social and historical subjects.

Volker Wagener joined Deutsche Welle in 1989. After a time as a politics editor at German public broadcasting radio station Deutschlandfunk, Volker spent five years as head of what was then DW's Croatian Service and later as North Rhine-Westphalia correspondent for Deutschland Radio.

From 2007 onwards, he worked in a number of different posts at DW, including as deputy head of the German-language Central Programming Directorate. He was responsible for Croatian, Bosnian and Serbian at DW from 2019 to March 2024. 

Stories by Volker Wagener

A man stands between graves decorated with flowers, Meja, Kosovo, April 27, 2015

25 years later, what happened during the Kosovo war?

25 years later, what happened during the Kosovo war?

The Kosovo war was NATO's first intervention without a UN mandate, and was highly controversial.
PoliticsJune 10, 2024
A woman holding a baby casts her vote at a polling station in Belgrade

Serbian snap election: Majority backs Vucic's populist party

Serbian snap election: Majority backs Vucic's populist party

Serbia's parliamentary election saw President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling party win a sweeping victory.
PoliticsDecember 18, 2023
Bosnian Serbs march with a giant Serbian flag

What is Republika Srpska?

What is Republika Srpska?

Republika Srpska is an unusual political entity, that's semi-independent but also part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
PoliticsJanuary 15, 2023
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade

Brussels or Moscow? Vucic needs to decide

Brussels or Moscow? Vucic needs to decide

The Serbian president who won reelection has to choose between Brussels or Moscow, says DW's Volker Wagener.
Commentary
SocietyApril 4, 2022
Villa outside Berlin where the Wannsee Conference took place

Wannsee Conference: Where Nazis formalized 'Final Solution'

Wannsee Conference: Where Nazis formalized 'Final Solution'

The minutes of the Wannsee Conference are seen as evidence of Holocaust plans. It remains chilling to this day.
HistoryJanuary 19, 2022
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, smiles

Prince Philip, backbone of the UK royal family, dies at 99

Prince Philip, backbone of the UK royal family, dies at 99

Known for his quips and his faux pas, Prince Philip was hard to overlook. A look back at an extraordinary life.
SocietyApril 9, 2021
