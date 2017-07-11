Russia launches massive invasion of Ukraine — live updates

Ukraine's president announces martial law amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion."

The Russian president urged Ukraine's military to "lay down its arms."

Brent crude oil trades for over $100 per barrel

EU and NATO to hold emergency summits

Ukraine's Zelenskyy gives emotional address to nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said weapons will be issued to those who want them and called on Ukrainians to donate blood.

In an address to the nation, he said Russia had suffered losses during the initial stages of its invasion and added Ukraine had severed diplomatic relations with Russia.

He concluded his emotional speech, "Glory to Ukraine!"

Germany's Baerbock to Putin: 'You will never destroy the dream of democracy'

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has delivered a speech in which she directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him: "You will never destroy the dream of democracy and freedom."

"Many people in your country will be ashamed," she said in another remark directed at the Russian leader.

She called Russia's attack on Ukraine a blatant attack on the world order and the rule of law and promised that a package of harshest sanctions would be imposed on Moscow.

"If we do not take a clear stance on this, we will pay an even higher price in future," she said.

Earlier in her address, she also called on German citizens to immediately leave Ukraine for their safety, saying preparations had been made for the exit.

Lithuania declares a state of emergency

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree calling for a state of emergency in his country, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported.

The state of emergency will have to be approved by the parliament, called the Seimas.

Lithuania borders Russia and Belarus, though not Ukraine, and, along with the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia, is a member of both the EU and NATO.

Belarusian leader denies participating in Russian invasion

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied that his country's troops are involved in Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to Belarus's state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko was reportedly responding to reports by international agencies that Russian troops backed by Belarus had attacked Ukraine's northern border.

"Our troops took no part in this operation," he told an operational meeting with the military, the report said.

Russian state-run Ria reports Lukashenko offered to hold talks between Russia and Ukraine in Minsk.

Lufthansa cancels all flights to Ukraine

German carrier Lufthansa announced the cancellation of all flights to Ukraine. Earlier in the week, the Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss Air, Brussels Air and Austrian Airlines, ceased flying to Odesa and Kyiv.

A Thursday night Frankfurt to Lviv flight was canceled due to security reasons, an airline spokesperson said.

Lufthansa said its security assessments are ongoing.

Moldova prepares to aid fleeing Ukrainians

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said her country will introduce a state of emergency as the country prepares to receive tens of thousands of Ukrainians who may soon cross the border seeking refuge.

Sandu said, "We will help people who need our help and support."

Local media showed a queue of cars on the Ukrainian side of the border looking to cross already.

Russian tanks enter Ukraine

Russian tanks have entered Ukraine in the Luhansk region as well as from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Ukraine's border guard service reports.

The border guard also reported one casualty from shelling on the border with Crimea, the first confirmed military death during the invasion. Earlier Ukraine said eight people had died in the shelling.

Police in Ukraine have said they are distributing weapons to veterans.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air campaign against Ukraine was not targeting cities and did not pose a threat to civilians, according to the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

EU to impose 'harshest' sanctions over attack

European Union leaders are to discuss new sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday in reaction to its attack on Ukraine, the bloc has said.

At a press conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for "bringing war back to Europe" in an "unprecedented act of aggression … against a sovereign, independent country."

"Russia's target is not only the Donbas; the target is not just Ukraine; the target is the stability of Europe and the whole of the international peace order," she said.

She said new EU sanctions would be imposed on Russia's access to "key technologies and markets." The bloc would also freeze Russian assets in Europe and block Moscow's access to European financial markets,” she added.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the raft of sanctions to be discussed at the meeting were the "strongest, the harshest package'' ever considered.

Aim to capture Ukrainian regions, says separatist

A Russian-backed separatist has said pro-Russian fighters' main goal is to regain control over all the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, where their breakaway territories are situated, the Interfax news agency reported.

Separatists in Ukraine had claimed earlier in the day that they had seized the towns of Stanytsia, Luhanska and Schastia, as Kyiv confirmed the advancement of pro-Russian forces into regions controlled by government troops.

China urges restraint

Beijing has repeated its call for all sides involved in the conflict in Ukraine to exercise restraint.

The country's foreign ministry said it was monitoring the developments closely.

In Kyiv, the Chinese Embassy told its citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles if they needed to travel.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an "invasion."

Brent crude tops $100 per barrel, ruble tumbles

The price of Brent crude topped $100 (€89) per barrel Thursday morning after trading just below $100 per barrel much of the week.

The Russian ruble also sunk to an all-time low against the US dollar and the euro on Thursday following Putin's decision to order forces to attack Ukraine. At 0720 GMT, the ruble lost 8% of its value against the US dollar, trading at 87.55 having recovered a bit from an earlier low of 89.60.

Moscow's stock exchange MOEX was forced to suspend trading shortly after markets opened at 0400 GMT. Trading resumed at 0700 UTC.

Russian shares and bonds all plummeted as investors took stock of overnight events and the looming Western sanctions that are all but certain to follow.

Ukraine asks Turkey to close Bosporus, Dardanelles straits

Ukraine's ambassador in Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said his country had asked Turkey to close the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits to Russia.

Six Russian warships and a submarine traversed the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea to conduct what Russia called naval drills at the time near Ukraine's territorial waters.

Bohdar told Reuters news agency the Russian ships presented "a great danger" as Russia's naval assets in the Black Sea are "overwhelming."

Wednesday Bondar said, "When the war becomes not only de facto but de jure - we will ask the Turkish government to consider the possibility of closing the Black Sea straits for the aggressor state."

The 1936 Montreux Convention gave NATO member state Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, which connect the Mediterranean and Black seas. Ankara has the power to regulate transit and close the straits to foreign warships during war or when its national security is threatened.

Russian military hardware entering from Crimea

Kyiv has said Russia is bringing military equipment into the country from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as the shelling continues in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have also reported "non-stop" cyberattacks on Thursday.

German foreign, defense ministers slam Russian attack

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet that the Russian attack on Ukraine "violated the most elementary rules of the international order."

"The world community will not forget Russia's day of shame," she said.

Baerbock has called a meeting of the federal government's crisis response group in Berlin for this morning, the Foreign Ministry said.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said it was never too late for dialogue with Russia. But she stressed that NATO and the European Union were united in their response to Russia's "drastic breach of international law," particularly in their support for allies on NATO's eastern flank.

Latvian Prime Minister calls for NATO Article 4 consultations

The prime minister of NATO member state Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, wrote in a tweet that he is calling for Article 4 consultations.

"The Russian military aggression against Ukraine’s sovereignty, people and democracy is totally unacceptable. It is Putin’s responsibility to end it immediately," he wrote.

While Article 5 calls for collective defense if any NATO member is attacked, Article 4 calls for consultations when any member views a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of an alliance party.

First casualties reported, shelling across Ukraine

One person is reported to have been killed and another wounded in the city of Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to a Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser.

Reports of shelling are coming in from cities across the country.

"Intense" shelling was first reported in eastern Ukraine, however, Ukraine's emergency service has said that the Lviv region in western Ukraine is also witnessing shelling.

A DW correspondent in Kyiv reported hearing explosions in the Ukrainian capital's districts of Vasilkov, Brovary und Boryspil.

DW correspondent: 'A very dangerous moment for Europe'

DW Russian affairs correspondent Konstantin Eggert has said Russia's actions "represented an attempt to establish full control of Ukraine." He said that Moscow's bid to overthrow an elected government in another country was a challenge the West had probably not expected, calling it "a very dangerous moment definitely for Europe if not for the world."

When asked about how much support Putin had among the Russian public for his actions in Ukraine, Eggert said that even independent polls showing that 45%-50% of people backed the invasion could not be trusted, as Russians were very cautious about giving their views. But he said, "We can't expect thousands of people in the Red Square demanding that Putin resign and the war stop."

Russia says Ukraine airbases, air defenses 'destroyed': reports

Russian news agencies have quoted officials saying that Ukraine's air defenses have been "neutralized."

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army airbases has been rendered out of action," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement quoted by the country's news agencies.

The statement added that Kyiv's air defense systems were "destroyed."

Ukraine's military claimed to have downed five Russian jets and a helicopter in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denied its aircraft were shot down.

Germany's Scholz vows 'full solidarity' with Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "Germany's full solidarity in this hard hour" in a phone call, according to a tweet from German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Germany's Foreign Ministry called on any Germans still in Ukraine to leave the country urgently.

EU's aviation agency gives warning for civilian flights

Europe's aviation regulator, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has warned against flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus because of military activities. This comes after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety.

"In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft," EASA said in a special bulletin, adding that “all altitudes and flight levels” posed a danger.

Attacks from Belarus

Ukraine is being shelled along its northern border with Russia and Belarus, the border guard service said. It said in a statement that the artillery fire was being returned by Ukrainian forces.

Border guards said Russian forces were supported by Belarus and that an attack had been launched from Crimea, the Russian-occupied peninsula region on Ukraine's southern flank.

"Attacks on border units, border detachments and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms," the border guards' statement said.

Ukrainian president: 'Military infrastructure' under attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards were under attack, but he urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

"This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on the presidential website. "This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion.

"We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991," he said, referring to the year of the Soviet Union's collapse.

"But now, what is being decided is not only our country's future, but also the future of how Europe will live."

Zelenskyy said, "We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991"

Air raid sirens across Kyiv

People in Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens echoing through the capital early on Thursday as Ukrainian officials reported Russian missile strikes and artillery in several cities.

Citizens were seen heading for underground metro stations to take shelter, AFP news agency reported.

Ukraine appeals for weapons

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter that the international community needs to send weapons to Ukraine and put "devastating sanctions" on Russia.

German chancellor: 'A terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Russia's actions, calling them "a blatant breach of international law" and completely unjustifiable. "This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," he said.

"Russia must stop this military action immediately," he added.

US promises support to Ukraine

US President Biden called the Russian military operation in Ukraine an "unjustified" attack that will cause a "catastrophic loss of life."

Biden vowed "support and assistance" for Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late on Wednesday night (Washington time), the White House said.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.

UK, EU vow to hold Russia accountable

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed" in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Russia's attack and vowed to hold Moscow "accountable."

Ukraine president announces martial law

Following reports of explosions in Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards.

Zelensky added that he would introduce martial law throughout Ukraine. He called on people in Ukrainian citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

Russia's UN diplomat says target is Kyiv government

Russia's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told an emergency Security Council meeting late on Wednesday that Moscow's military operation against Ukraine was targeting "the junta" in power in Kyiv.

"I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren't being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kyiv," Nebenzia said.

Kyiv mayor tells people to stay home

The mayor of Kyiv has urged citizens to stay at home after explosions were heard in the city. There were also reports of lights going out in some places.

Kyiv says 'full-scale invasion' underway

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine." He has urged the world to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report of Black Sea landings

The Interfax news agency is reporting landing operations by forces from Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Sea of Azov and the western port of Odesa. The AFP news agency reported explosions in Odessa.

UN plea for Putin to change direction

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity', shortly after the Russian leader ordered the military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency

meeting of the Security Council.

He added that the repercussions of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy.

Biden says attack 'unprovoked and unjustified'

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's decision to conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine, calling it "unprovoked and unjustified."

Biden vowed that the world will "hold Russia accountable."

He is set to address the nation on “consequences” for Russia on Thursday.

The US president said that he is monitoring the situation in Ukraine from the White House and will also talk to G7 counterparts on Thursday.



Biden said that the US and its allies will respond to the attack on Ukraine in a united and decisive way.

"President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said in his statement."

Explosions reported in parts of Ukraine

Explosions were reported to have been heard in Kyiv, and other areas of Ukraine while Putin spoke. Blasts were reported in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is near the line of contact with separatist forces.

Putin announces military operation

The Russian president on Thursday announced an operation in Ukraine in a surprise televised address.

Putin said the action came in response to threats that he claimed came from Ukraine.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a statement shortly before 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Putin called on Ukraine's military to "lay down its arms," saying that servicemen who do so will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

During the announcement, Putin said that Russia "cannot tolerate threats coming from Ukraine."

He said Russia did not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen.''

Putin claimed that the goal of the operation was to protect civilians and ensure a "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

UN chief tells Putin not to attack Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Putin not to order troops to attack Ukraine during an emergency security council meeting in New York.

"The day was full of rumors and indications that an offensive... was imminent," Guterres said.

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart, Guterres added.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance."

The US envoy to the security council said during the meeting that the US and Ukraine believe that a "full-scale, further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent."

​​Airspace deemed hazardous

Airlines should stop flying over Ukraine due to the risk of an unintended shootdown, a conflict zone monitor said.

The monitor also mentioned the possibility of cyberattacks targeting air traffic control.

Safe Airspace said it had increased its risk level to "do not fly."

The organization was set up to provide safety and conflict zone information for airlines after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

"Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace said.

"This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation."

Ukraine said that flights of civilian aircraft in its airspace are "restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation," according to a notice to airmen issued at 0156 GMT on Thursday.

The notice is due to expire 2359 GMT on Thursday unless extended.

Airports in of Ukraine's central-eastern cities of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia are closed to traffic until Thursday morning, also according to notices to airmen.

Most recent developments on Ukraine

Diplomats said that the UN security council would hold an emergency session on Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The meeting — scheduled for 0230 GMT/UTC — would be the second to be held on Ukraine in three days and comes hours after Kyiv requested it.

The news comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had unsuccessfully sought talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky rejected Moscow's claim that Ukraine was a threat to Russia.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," Zelensky said, adding that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

Zelensky added that there were now 200,000 Russian troops amassed near Ukraine's borders.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Stand with Ukraine There were more people than expected in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday evening. Many waved Ukrainian flags in solidarity. The "Stand with Ukraine" demonstration was organized by "Vitsche Berlin," a group of Ukrainians living in Germany. Loosely translated, the Ukrainian word "viche" means a general meeting of the citizens.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Support from political spectrum One of the demonstrators was SPD leader Saskia Esken. Among the many other German politicians were Michael Roth, chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Tilman Kuban, leader of the Junge Union, the conservative CDU's youth organization, Sarah-Lee Heinrich from Grüne Jugend, which is linked to the Greens, and Berlin Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer from the Left party.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Concern and fear Many were unable to hold back their tears amid fears that the conflict in eastern Ukraine will escalate. The demonstration took place just after the Russian parliament had approved a request by the president to use the country's armed forces outside of Russia.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Uncertainty and hope Covered from head to toe in Ukraine's national colors, this woman, like the other protesters, is full of uncertainty. Will Russian troops advance? Where will they stop? Or is there still hope of a deescalation?

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Relentless cyberattacks This poster refers to the digital disinformation campaigns and cybertattacks that Russia is suspected of conducting. Ukraine has been the victim of major cyberattacks in recent weeks.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Solidarity The protesters in Berlin were determined to show their solidarity with Ukraine. Similar gatherings took place in Paris and other cities around the world.



According to Moscow, the leaders of the two Russian-held separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have asked Putin for help to fend off Ukrainian "aggression."

The US has accused Russia of plotting so-called false flag incidents, provocations staged to create a pretext for action.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden has sanctioned the makers of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that connects Russia and Germany.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called EU sanctions approved Wednesday against Russia "a first step" and warned more could follow.

