Russia says Donbas separatists ask Putin for military support

Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, requested help "in repelling the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peskov as saying.

The appeal raises the prospect of Russia's direct military involvement in eastern Ukraine.

For the latest news on the crisis in eastern Ukraine, click here for live updates.

Fears that Russia is planning an imminent offensive against its neighbor have heightened after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, lawmakers approved President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree imposnig a state of emergency. The measure allows authorities to impose curfews and restrictions on movement, as well as ban political parties and organizations "in the interest of national security and public order."

US denounces 'false flag'

The White House said in response to the rebels' request that it is an example of "false flag" operations .

The US and allies had previously alleged that Russia would try to use one of these operations as a pretext for an invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said "we will continue to call out what we see as false flag operations or efforts to spread misinformation about what the actual status is on the ground."

More to follow...

rc/ (AFP, AP)