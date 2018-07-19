 Russia calls for Syrian refugee repatriation, but war rages on | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Russia calls for Syrian refugee repatriation, but war rages on

The Russian government has announced that Syrian refugees could soon return to their homeland. However, the country is still torn by conflict and many of those who fled fear reprisals from the regime of Bashar Assad.

Refugees in Daraa, Syria (picture-alliance/dpa)

Syria is anything but safe these days, as this week's bloody terror attack made abundantly clear. Four suicide bombers struck Sweida in southern Syria, while others targeted villages in its vicinity, killing dozens of residents. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the carnage. A total of 246 people were killed, including 135 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In spite of such violence, Moscow is apparently eager to see Syrian refugees repatriated. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the issue with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday. Two days later, Lavrov and Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov were received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for talks on the same topic.

Coffins for victims of the bombing in Suwayda city, Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/SANA)

The attack in Sweida was a bloody reminder of the ongoing unrest in Syria

Internal refugees

Elias Perabo of the Leipzig-based organization Adopt a Revolution, which is affiliated with Syria's opposition movement, says the country is still too dangerous for refugees to return. "Just three months ago, about 150,000 people fled the suburbs of Damascus," he told DW. "And there are over 5 million internal refugees within Syria." All this, Perabo said, rules out the return of Syrian refugees any time soon.

Syrian President Bashar Assad several weeks ago launched a campaign to retake the rebel stronghold of Daraa. Following weeks of fighting, 50,000 residents were forced to flee, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Most of them attempted to seek safety in Israel and Jordan. However, the two countries refused to open their borders. Israel did recently permit numerous Syrian so-called White Helmet first responders and their family members to cross the border and travel onward to Jordan. Some 400 individuals were evacuated. In autumn, they will be distributed to various Western countries who have agreed to take them in. Syria, incidentally, regards the White Helmets as terrorists.

  • A man digging up a grave (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Struggling to cope

    Local authorities affiliated with the Raqqa Civil Council are struggling to cope with the logistical challenges of recovering bodies and providing information to families looking for their missing or dead relatives. What used to be the grounds of the city’s zoo is now in fact one of several sites of mass graves in Raqqa.

  • Workers lifting a blanket from a grave (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Shallow graves

    Mohammed Assad, the on-site autopsy doctor, said that due to the intense fighting victims' families and "Islamic State" (IS) fighters buried people in the quickest and simplest way possible, digging shallow graves and wrapping bodies in blankets.

  • Workers sifting through a dusty blanket (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Raising the dead

    The digging stops and a dusty blanket is pulled out from the ground. Three corpses are wrapped together inside. "In this grave we have three children wrapped together; the first one is about 2-months old, the second is 2-years old, and the third is 3-years old," Dr. Assad told DW.

  • A man identifying a body (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Basic identification

    The local team members are volunteers who do not have forensic expertise. The on-site identification procedure of bodies includes the exhumation date, identification number, gender and general state of the body.

  • Body bags (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Laid to rest

    Dr. Assad said the people here died of conflict-related injuries; those crushed by rubble, killed by shrapnel, IS sniper fire or coalition airstrikes. But he also remembers one unusual case. "There was what appeared to be an execution, where the head was placed separately from the body."

  • A group of people standing around a body bag (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Searching for relatives

    Mohammed Saleh, a Raqqa local, has come to search for the body of his dead brother. He leads Dr. Assad’s team to where his brother’s body is supposedly buried. The team digs and finds a blanket. Mohammed points out to a recovered body; he believes it’s his brother.

  • People examining a body bag (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Looking for a sign

    Mohammed Saleh asks for a razor to cut the trousers from the recovered body. He says his brother had a metal plate in the fibula. The team examines the leg but no metal plate is found.

  • A man sitting on a mound of dirt (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Solitary thoughts

    Mohammed Saleh shares his thoughts before walking away to have some time for himself. "Without Daesh’s [the Arabic name for IS — the ed.] presence in this place the international coalition airstrikes would have not taken place. Fate led to my brother’s death," he told DW.

  • Three men carrying a body bag (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Little outside support

    Dr. Assad says the group has received little or no support from international non-governmental organizations. With Raqqa currently under US-led coalition control, NGOs are keeping a low profile to avoid stoking tensions between the Syrian government and Turkey.

  • Men taking a break (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Taking a break

    Dr. Assad’s team takes a tea break. One of the team's members, Ibrahim Assad, has been digging for the past three months. He says he’s come here to help to bring some humanity to these bodies and to give the families the opportunity to provide their loved ones with a proper burial.

  • A series of trenches (DW/F. Warwick)

    Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

    Just one of many

    According Dr. Assad's estimates there are about 150 bodies here. There were instances where three to four blankets were found in a trench on top of each other. At a second site, a football pitch, the team expects to find some further 200 bodies, while a third site is estimated to have around 500.

    Author: Filip Warwick (Raqqa)


Refugees fear Assad

Perabo estimates the Syrian civil war is gradually coming to an end, but doubts whether the country will ever be safe for Assad's opponents. "The regime does not protect human rights and many people are being persecuted," he said. "Many disappear in jail, and those who are already locked up are not released."

The regime's Law Number 10, for example, allows the government to seize the property of individuals who are unable to prove the ownership of their dwelling. The measure particularly affects dissidents who have fled abroad. Returning to Syria to prove their ownership is too dangerous, as they would likely risk being arrested. That, too, shows it is still out of the question for Syrian refugees to repatriate, said Perabo.

Read more: In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution'

He noted the Syrian regime has largely regained control of country: "So why would it be willing to make any concessions?" Instead, it is signaling former dissents, who once took the the streets and took up arms against Assad, that they are not welcome back, Perabo said.

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Testifying against Assad

Russian initiative mere propaganda?

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's call for Syrians to return to their homeland is thus little more than a propaganda move, argues Syrian human rights activist Adnan al-Nashi. He believes Moscow is merely trying to convince the United States and the European Union that its involvement in Syria has been an all-around success.

Read more: Refugees in Greece find sanctuary in football

Al-Nashi, however, disagrees. He told DW that Russia cannot grantee Syrian security, especially now that Assad is again firmly in charge: "How is the country to regain stability when the regime has spent the past eight years fighting its own people, and continues to do so now?"

Russian authorities have announced that the Syrian regime does in fact want to see its people return from abroad. Meanwhile, Russia has dispatched working groups to Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey to aid the repatriation of Syrian refugees. Thus far, however, very few Syrians appear willing to actually return.

DW recommends

Suicide bombings and attacks kill more than 100 in southern Syria, IS blamed

At least three suicide bombing attacks by suspected 'Islamic State' militants have left dozens dead in southern Syria. The bombings come after the Assad regime recently ousted rebels from most of the south. (25.07.2018)  

Germany to offer asylum to selected Syrian White Helmets

Hundreds of members of the Syrian Civil Defense aid organization have been evacuated from Syria. Its director told DW that the aid workers are in grave danger due to regime attacks. (24.07.2018)  

Israel evacuates Syrian 'White Helmets' to Jordan

The Israeli military says it has rescued hundreds of members of a Syrian volunteer organization from a volatile border area in Syria's southwest. It's the first such intervention by Israel in Syria's civil war. (22.07.2018)  

In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution'

As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria. (13.07.2018)  

Syria: Civilians return home to Daraa after Russia-brokered ceasefire

Humanitarian agencies at the Jordanian border confirmed that tens of thousands of civilians were returning home. The Syrian army offensive on Daraa province had left 320,000 people displaced. (09.07.2018)  

Refugees in Greece find sanctuary in football

As the world gears up for the World Cup final, a grassroots group of volunteers has created its own football movement for refugees in northern Greece. Marianna Karakoulaki and Dimitris Tosidis report from Thessaloniki. (14.07.2018)  

Raqqa's mass graves — digging in the dirt

Human Rights Watch says there are at least nine mass graves in the Syrian city of Raqqa. It's thought that thousands of people were killed there during the battle to retake the city back in 2017. Filip Warwick reports. (22.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Israel evacuates White Helmets  

Testifying against Assad  

Related content

Syrien | Weißhelme bei der Rettung von Zivilisten

Germany to offer asylum to selected Syrian White Helmets 24.07.2018

Hundreds of members of the Syrian Civil Defense aid organization have been evacuated from Syria. Its director told DW that the aid workers are in grave danger due to regime attacks.

White Helmets rescuers evacuated from Syria by Israel 22.07.2018

Israel says it evacuated hundreds of volunteers from the Syria Civil Defense search-and-rescue group out of southwestern Syria. The "recent" rescue action comes as a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive displaces tens of thousands in the area.

Bildkombo Lawrow Butina Pompeo

Russia slams arrest of alleged spy Maria Butina as unacceptable 21.07.2018

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has dismissed the charges against Maria Butina as fabricated in a call with his US colleague Mike Pompeo. Previously, Russia's US envoy said US officials were trying to "break" Butina.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires

Russia calls for Syrian refugee repatriation, but war rages on

Meet Stephen Temitope David, a historian and storyteller

Pakistani youth celebrate Khan's election on social media

Opinion: Theresa May's Brexit week to forget