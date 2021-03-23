Sergey Lavrov is the foreign minister of Russia. He took over that post in 2004, after serving as Moscow's representative to the United Nations for a decade.

Sergey Lavrov, born March 21, 1950, is a Russian diplomat. Working under presidents Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, he has served as the Kremlin's key representative in international negotiations ranging from the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria to the Iran nuclear agreement.