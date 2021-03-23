Visit the new DW website

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov is the foreign minister of Russia. He took over that post in 2004, after serving as Moscow's representative to the United Nations for a decade.

Sergey Lavrov, born March 21, 1950, is a Russian diplomat. Working under presidents Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, he has served as the Kremlin's key representative in international negotiations ranging from the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria to the Iran nuclear agreement. This page collates all of DW's content on Sergey Lavrov.

GUILIN, CHINA - MARCH 22, 2021: Russia s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov L and China s Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows during a meeting. Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0FA11D

China, Russia accuse US of interference with sanctions 23.03.2021

In a show of unity, the foreign ministers of China and Russia have met to condemn Western sanctions against them over human rights.
US Vice President Joe Biden delivers his speech at the International Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Joe Biden returns to Munich Security Conference in new role 18.02.2021

The coronavirus pandemic means the annual Munich Security Conference is reduced to an online forum in 2021. New US President Joe Biden will address world leaders as US Commander-in-Chief — but he has attended before.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 5, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Opinion: Russia rejects EU's olive branch 06.02.2021

After his trip to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell believes ties between Europe and Russia have hit a new low. But bilateral relations have yet to hit rock bottom, says Christian F. Trippe.
Pressefoto von dem Treffen des russischen Außenministers Sergey Lavrov mit den Vertretern von AfD. Copyright: Außenministerium Russlands

German far-right politicians meet with Russia's Lavrov in Moscow 08.12.2020

A delegation of politicians from Germany's far-right AfD party has held talks with Russia's foreign minister in Moscow. They used the visit to complain about their treatment at home as the largest opposition party.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Minsk, Belarus November 26, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Russia pressures Lukashenko to change constitution 26.11.2020

Moscow is "interested" in seeing Alexander Lukashenko push forward with modernizing Belarus' political system, said Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The reforms could open the door for a new election.
A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Deaths in Nagorno-Karabakh as shelling breaks cease-fire 11.10.2020

A day after a Russia-brokered Armenian-Azeri cease-fire came into effect in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports have emerged of shelling by both sides. A local leader says the situation is "calmer" but warns that may change.
10.12.2019, USA, Washington: WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - DECEMBER 10, 2019: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint news conference following their meeting at the United States Department of State. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS Foto: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/dpa |

Donald Trump meets Russia's top diplomat at White House 10.12.2019

Sergey Lavrov discussed a host of issues with Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including arms control and Ukraine. Lavrov repeated his denial that Russia intervened in the US presidential election.
27.05.2019 Flaggen mit Logo der Deutschen Welle beim Global Media Forum zum Thema 'Shifting Powers' im ehemaligen Plenarsaal des Bundestages im World Conference Center Bonn. Bonn, 27.05.2019 | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Welle welcomes news that Russia won't impose sanctions 06.11.2019

A DW spokesman has said the media organization is pleased with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's announcement. Russian sanctions against DW would have been unwarranted, the spokesman said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) looks on next to his German counterpart Heiko Maas as they enter a hall prior to a press conference in Moscow, on August 21, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks 21.08.2019

Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said the war in eastern Ukraine "must be stopped." while meeting his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The two diplomats clashed on the issue of media freedom.
18.07.2019*** Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Königswinter: Heiko Maas (l, SPD), Außenminister von Deutschland, und Sergej Lawrow, Außenminister von Russland, unterhalten sich vor Beginn des Petersburger Dialogs auf der Terrasse des Steigenberger Grandhotel. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German-Russian relations lauded at bilateral Petersburg Dialogue 18.07.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, have lauded their countries' cooperation. Relations have been strained over Russia's annexation of Crimea and the Ukraine conflict.
17.05.2019, Finnland, Helsinki: HELSINKI, FINLAND - MAY 17, 2019: Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L front) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R front) during a meeting on the sidelines of the 129th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS Foto: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/dpa |

Council of Europe and Russia reach tentative compromise 17.05.2019

Russia said it had no desire to leave the Council of Europe and was ready to pay its dues following an apparent breakthrough between Moscow and Western nations. Russia's delegation had faced sanctions over Crimea.
HANDOUT - 09.05.2019, Ägypten, ---: Dieses von der US Navy zur Verfügung gestelltes Bild zeigt Begleitschiffe des Flugzeugträger USS Abraham Lincoln im Sueskanal vor der Küste von Ägypten. Das Pentagon verlegte den Flugzeugträger «USS Abraham Lincoln» und eine Bomberstaffel Richtung Iran und begründete dies damit, dass es Hinweise darauf habe, dass das Land Angriffe auf US-Truppen unternehmen könne. Am Freitag kündigte das Ministerium auch die Verlegung der «USS Arlington» und eines Patriot-Systems in die Region an. Foto: Mass Communication Specialist 3r/U.S. Navy/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Pompeo in Russia: US does not want 'war with Iran' 14.05.2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is not seeking conflict in Iran, after high-level talks in Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top officials, he also discussed ways to mend US-Russia ties.
LINKS: 17.04.2019, Russland, Moskau: 5850506 17.04.2019 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media after a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, unseen, in Moscow, Russia. Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik Foto: Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/dpa | RECHTS: NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza walks with his team after addressing the media at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US 05.05.2019

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Venezuelan counterpart for talks in Moscow. Russia has doubled down on its support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who the US says should stand down.
Karikatur von Sergey Elkin - Diskussion über INF-Vretrag. Karikatur - ein Mann im Anzug, anstatt des Kopfes ist ein rauschender Kopf von einer Atomrakete.

Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap 20.01.2019

The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe.
18.01.2019, Russland, Moskau: MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 18, 2019: Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov give a joint press conference following their meeting at the Reception House of Russia's Foreign Ministry in Spiridonovka Street. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Foto: Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/dpa |

Russia's Lavrov, Germany's Maas talk gas pipeline, Ukraine, arms control in Moscow 18.01.2019

Washington has told Moscow its decision to leave the INF is "final," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said while meeting Heiko Maas. Germany's top diplomat urged a new, international system for arms control.
01.09.2018+++Donezk, Ukraine+++ DONETSK, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 1, 2018: A view of the Separ cafe in central Donetsk where a car bomb went off killing Alexander Zakharchenko, Head of the Donetsk People's Republic. Valentin Sprinchak/TASS Foto: Valentin Sprinchak/TASS/dpa |

Lavrov: Killing of rebel leader in Ukraine aimed against Minsk treaty 01.09.2018

The killing of rebel leader Zakharchenko is a provocation aimed at disrupting the peace process, said Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov. Talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, Berlin and Paris are currently "impossible."
