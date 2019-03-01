 Opinion: Serbia-Kosovo land swap will open Pandora′s box | Opinion | DW | 02.03.2019

Opinion

Opinion: Serbia-Kosovo land swap will open Pandora's box

A momentous step shrouded in secrecy is currently underway: Serbia and Kosovo are planning to trade territories. But shifting borders in the Balkans is a mistake, writes guest policy expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling.

A map with a ruler and writing utensils (DW/N. Rujevic)

The West's ironclad common principle, that the practice of redrawing borders along ethnic lines be avoided at all costs, doesn't seem to matter anymore.

The presidents of Kosovo and Serbia are said to be drawing up a deal that would see Kosovo cede areas north of Mitrovica, with majority Serb populations, to Serbia. In turn, Serbia would hand over areas in the southern Presevo Valley, with majority Albanian populations, to Kosovo.

For the lobbyists, it's a job well done. Initially, the proposal was met with opposition from all sides — especially from the local populations — but now the states seem to be on track to soon follow through with their plan. Doing so would bring Serbia closer to EU membership, and would finally grant Kosovo full recognition as a state and a seat at the United Nations.

Read more: Yugoslavia, 1918 — Birth of a dead state

Border change paves the way for upheaval

As a former high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina I, along with my predecessors Paddy Ashdown and Carl Bildt, sent an open letter to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini last August, warning that such a territory exchange would open Pandora's box.

It would be playing into the hands of separatist-nationalist forces — not only in the region, but also in Bosnia-Herzegovina and many other countries. It would pave the way for even greater upheaval, which almost always end in war.

This isn't just about the dream of Greater Serbia, which led to war in the early 1990s, but also, as I learned from Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama in January, about a possible unification of Albania and Kosovo — an idea that has never been abandoned.

Rama told me that he greatly appreciated the steadfastness of Chancellor Angela Merkel and German policy on border changes. But he fears that attempts to finally liberate Kosovo from the shackles of Serbia will take too long, or will simply never come about. For that reason, he sees a merger of Kosovo and Albania as a real option.

It is very surprising that EU politicians in Brussels, who until now have strictly rejected border revision along ethnic divides, no longer see any risk and suddenly consider the principle to be entirely possible. What are the reasons for this attitude shift?

Watch video 05:01

Kosovo: Independent and divided

Renewed superpower politics in the Balkans

This is obviously where the United States comes in. President Donald Trump wants to withdraw from the Balkan crisis region, and agreed to the negotiations on the exchange of territory between Serbia and Kosovo — a complete turnaround in US policy to date.

One has to question Trump's intentions with this move. There has been speculation that he is pursuing a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the division of influence between the two major players in the Balkans. According to this theory, Kosovo would join NATO and Serbia would remain under Russian influence — and would clearly reject any connection to NATO.

Of course, this would destabilize the region, especially Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Serb member of Bosnia's multiethnic presidency, Milorad Dodik, has been saying for years that he would only accept NATO membership for Bosnia and Herzegovina if Serbia followed the same path. With this move, Trump is making a concession to Russia, meaning the Kremlin's growing influence in the region would go unchallenged.

There's been further speculation that Trump wants to see both Kosovo and Serbia join the NATO alliance in order to limit Russian influence in the Balkans, according to talk in NATO circles. This could possibly explain the change in the EU's position.

What is clear, however, is that both Serbia and Kosovo would not have been able to undertake this until-now unacceptable territory exchange without US support. But it's impossible to know which of these theories is accurate, owing to the high unpredictability of the US president's actions. And both possibilities would have a huge impact on the Balkans.

Read more: Opinion  Redrawing borders in the Balkans is a recurring, bad idea

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 17.06.1999 Bela Crkve Kosovo

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Traces of war

    In the late 1990s, the conflict in Kosovo was escalating as tens of thousands of people fled the region. After all efforts at pacifying the region failed, NATO began carrying out air raids on military bases and strategic targets in Serbia on March 24, 1999. Eleven weeks later, Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic finally gave in.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Rugova und Milosevic

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Peaceful resistance fails

    In the mid 1980s, protests began in Kosovo against government attempts to curtail the rights of the Albanian majority. The reprisals worsened in the 1990s. Ibrahim Rugova, leader of the political movement in Kosovo since 1989, tried to make Milosevic change course using peaceful resistance - without success.

  • Beisetzung UCK-Kämpfer

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Armed guerilla warfare

    An armed resistance formed in Kosovo. The self-appointed liberation army UCK started a brutal guerrilla war and carried out violent attacks against Serbs and Albanians whom they saw as collaborators. Serbia reacted with retaliatory measures: Houses were torched and shops plundered, as hundreds of thousands fled the region.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 01.04.1999 Flüchtlinge

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Systematic expulsion

    As time passed, the war became ever more brutal. Serbian forces increasingly attacked civilians with the aim of breaking the UCK's resistance and its support among the population. Many people looked for refuge in the forests. Trains and trucks transport thousands of people to the borders - without passports or other documents which could prove that their home had been in Kosovo.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 20.02.1999 Rambouillet

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Last attempt at negotiation

    Under the auspices of the US, France, the UK, Russia and Germany, the conflicting parties attended a conference in Rambouillet, France in February 1999 with the aim of working out a limited settlement guaranteeing Kosovo's autonomy. Representatives of Kosovo accepted the conditions of the deal, but their Serbian counterparts were not willing to make any concessions. The negotiations failed.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 USS Theodore Roosevelt

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    'Humanitarian intervention'

    On March 24, 1999, NATO began bombarding military and strategic targets in Serbia and Kosovo in order to stop the violence against Albanians. Germany joined the military action, known as Operation Allied Force. It was NATO's first war in its 50-year history - and that without the official backing of the UN Security Council. Russia sharply condemned the intervention.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Brücke Varvarin

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Infrastructure destroyed

    Next to military installations, NATO also attacked transportation networks such as railroad tracks and bridges. During the following 79 days and nights, the alliance carried out more than 37,000 operations with 20,000 rockets and bombs striking Serbian territory and killing countless civilians - what NATO referred to as "collateral damage."

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Belgrad

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Poison clouds over Pancevo

    Industrial sites were also among the targets. NATO bombs hit chemical plants and a fertilizer factory in the town of Pancevo near the capital, Belgrade. Huge amounts of toxic substances made their way into rivers, soil and the air, with grave health consequences for the local population. Serbia accused NATO of having used depleted uranium ammunition, as well as cluster and fragmentation bombs.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Staatsfernsehen Belgrad

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    War against war propaganda

    In order to deprive Slobodan Milosevic of his most important propaganda tool, NATO decided to attack Serbia's public television station in Belgrade. The Serbian government, although told of the attack in advance, withheld the information from the public. Sixteen people lost their lives in the bombing.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Flüchtlinge Grenze Albanien

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Off target

    In Kosovo, NATO bombs inadvertently hit a group of Albanian refugees, killing an estimated 80 people. More "collateral damage" occurred when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing four people. The incident led to a severe diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Klinik

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Horrific outcome

    In early June, communications out of Belgrade showed that Milosevic was finally willing to make concessions. NATO brought an end to its raids on June 19. During the air strikes, thousands of people were killed, 860,000 refugees were displaced and Serbia's economy and infrastructure were largely destroyed. Kosovo was placed under the administration of the United Nations.

    Author: Sonila Sand / ad


Who will pick up the pieces?

What's next? If you draw up new borders according to ethnic divisions, what do we do when a place like the Sandzak region, located in Serbia, wants to join up with Bosnia? Or when the Serb-run part of Bosnia called Republika Srpska aims to unite with neighboring Serbia?

What about North Macedonia? It has only just resolved its name dispute with Greece, and now it could potentially face a new problem — do the Albanians living in North Macedonia want to live in an ethnically pure state?

The question poses an existential threat to many European countries. Romania, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, would experience vast repercussions, as would Greece. And Spain already has a plethora of problems with the separatist region of Catalonia.

At the same time, hardly anyone is considering universal human rights, the fundamental rights of the individual, the rights of minorities, constitutional law on a domestic level and human rights with regards to foreign matters.

All I can do is to appeal to the countries that make up the EU Council and the EU Commission to once again take into account Europe's values and principles. If we don't, we shouldn't be shocked when political mistakes are made that result in a renewed flow of refugees.

I find myself thinking back to the motto of this year's Munich Security Conference: "Who will pick up the pieces?" In Europe, major political mistakes generally aren't cleaned up by the countries that are responsible for the mess; inevitably, it's the responsibility of the European Union!

Christian Schwarz-Schilling was Germany's minister for post and communicationfrom 1982 to 1992. During the 1992-95 Bosnian war, he stepped down from the role in protest against the position of the German government on the conflict. Schwarz-Schilling served as the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2006 to 2007.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

The Balkans: From Yugoslav wars to an ever-tense peace

Trouble in the Balkans is never far away, with the peninsula crisscrossed with religious and ethnic fault lines. DW's Darko Janjevic gives you a quick overview of the major players in the region. (04.06.2017)  

'2025 is ambitious for Western Balkans to join EU'

Tensions in the Western Balkans can only be overcome if all countries in the region join the European Union, says enlargement chief Johannes Hahn. The EU's door should remain open for Turkey, he told DW. (17.04.2018)  

Yugoslavia, 1918: Birth of a dead state

Exactly 100 years ago, the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes proclaimed its union; eleven years later, it was named "Yugoslavia." But was its breakup three-quarters of a century later fated from the outset? (01.12.2018)  

Serbia and Kosovo moot map redraw in historic land swap

Serbs and Kosovars want to take their borders back to the drawing board. Villages and valleys changing hands could help soothe an ancient feud but potentially break a longstanding taboo. (06.09.2018)  

In Catalonia's Val d'Aran, nobody wants independence

Spain's Val d'Aran has a strong regional identity. The people who live in this out-of-the-way valley aren't fond of Barcelona's independence movement. And if push comes to shove, they may opt to leave Catalonia. (30.09.2018)  

Greece: Calm after the Macedonian storm

The controversial accord to rename Macedonia has caused a great deal of resentment in Greece. But with the issue now officially settled, life in Greece goes on. Florian Schmitz reports from Thessaloniki. (28.01.2019)  

Serbian, Albanian premiers pledge to strengthen ties

Serbian Prime Minister Vucic has started his landmark visit to Albania, aiming to melt the decades-long chill between the two Balkan countries. Kosovo, mostly populated by Albanians, remains at the heart of the dispute. (27.05.2015)  

Opinion: Redrawing borders in the Balkans is a recurring, bad idea

The EU has offered Kosovo and Serbia the prospect of membership if they resolve their differences. A land swap may look like an easy fix, but it will only cause more problems, writes ex-Balkans mediator James W. Pardew. (06.09.2018)  

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

The bombing of Serbia by NATO forces in 1999 brought an end to the attacks of Serbian troops against the Albanians in Kosovo. However, the war lacked a UN mandate and remains a controversial subject. (24.03.2014)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kosovo: Independent and divided  

