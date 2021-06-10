Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Ratko Mladic

The former Bosnian Serb army chief was sentenced to life in prison on November 22, 2017 for genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

Ratko Mladic, known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," and the Bosnian Serb army he commanded attacked and destroyed towns and villages in Bosnia-Herzegovina between April 1992 and July 1995. He was also found guilty of orchestrating the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. He was sentenced to life in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on November 22, 2017 in The Hague after a six-year trial. This is a collection of DW's content on Ratko Mladic.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 10.06.2020 10.06.2021

US President Joe Biden begins whirlwind tour of Europe — Turkey offers the US a 'historic opportunity' to reset diplomatic ties — Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic loses his genocide appeal — COVID pushes Italians to relocate from cities to 'smart villages' — European Parliament approves digital COVID certificate — and more!
Serge Brammert war 10 Jahre lang Chefankläegr beim Internationalen Strafgerichtshof für das frühere Jugoslawien, ICTY (International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia) in Den Haag. Seit Januar 2018 ist er Chefankläger bei der Nachfolgeorganisation International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, ebenfalls Den Haag. Brammertz hat unter anderem die Verfahren gegen Ratko Mladic und Radovan Karadzcic geführt.

Serge Brammertz 'pleased' after UN Court upholds life conviction for Ratko Mladic 08.06.2021

At the same time, the international prosecutor told DW there is more to be done to bring justice to victims of war crimes in former Yugoslavia.
ARCHIV - General Ratko Mladic (Archivfoto August 1995). - Der wegen Kriegsverbrechen angeklagte bosnisch- serbische General Ratko Mladic hat bis 2002 den Schutz der jugoslawischen Armee genossen. Mladic habe sich bis Mai 2002 «ganz legal» in Armeekasernen aufgehalten, sagte Srboljub Nikolic, Oberstleutnant a.D. der jugoslawischen Armee, am Dienstag vor Gericht in Belgrad. Nikolic hatte damals den Befehl bekommen, die Entfernung des Angeklagten aus der Kaserne der Garde in Belgrad zu organisieren. Die Garde ist die Eliteeinheit der Armee. Foto: Drago Vejnovic +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

UN War Crimes Tribunal upholds genocide conviction for Ratko Mladic, 'Butcher of Bosnia' 08.06.2021

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic's life sentence for genocide and other war crimes has been upheld by the UN War Crimes Tribunal.

ARCHIV - Der Befehlshaber der bosnischen Serben, General Ratko Mladic, in Bosnien-Herzegowina am 15.2.1994. Der serbische Ex-General Ratko Mladic, dem die schwersten Kriegsverbrechen seit 1945 in Europa zur Last gelegt werden, erscheint am Freitag (03.06.2011) erstmals vor seinen Richtern am UN-Tribunal in Den Haag. Foto: EPA/Guyot +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic appeals genocide conviction 25.08.2020

More than 25 years after Ratko Mladic's deadly march on Srebrenica, the UN war crimes tribunal has opened the final stage of the Bosnian Serb ex-military commander's genocide trial.

11.7.2015 A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre are buried in Potocari during ceremonies to mark the 20th anniversary of the massacre. Abandoned by their U.N. protectors toward the end of a 1992-95 war, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces over five July days, their bodies dumped in pits then dug up months later and scattered in smaller graves in a systematic effort to conceal the crime. More than 1,000 victims have yet to be found. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on: The survivors' wounds never heal 10.07.2020

A quarter-century after the Srebrenica genocide, the former UN prosecutor for war crimes Serge Brammertz speaks about the ongoing process of reconciliation and the recent increase in historical revisionism.
Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic appears before the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) ruling on a appeal of his 40 year sentence for war crimes in The Hague, Netherlands, March 20, 2019. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

Bosnian Serb Radovan Karadzic loses war crimes, genocide appeal 20.03.2019

UN judges upped the sentence of Radovan Karadzic, once a leader of the Bosnian Serbs, to life in prison for his role in the 1990s Bosnian war. They decried the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes.
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 22: Former Bosnian military chief Ratko Mladic appears for the pronouncement of the Trial Judgement for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on November 22, 2017 in The Hague, The Netherlands. UN war crimes judges at The Hague are expected to deliver a verdict on Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, dubbed the 'Butcher of Bosnia' today. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), will pass its judgment on an 11-point indictment against Ratko Mladic, who has been on trial since 2011. Nihad Ibrahimkadic / Anadolu Agency |

Hero worship and villain worship in the Balkans 17.11.2018

"Kisses from Grandpa Ratko," said jailed Serb ex-general Ratko Mladic during a live phone call to a morning TV show in Serbia, where his son was one of the guests. War criminals are still glorified across ex-Yugoslavia.
Rohingya refugee kneels at beach (Reuters/D. Siddiqui)

The year 2017 in 17 pictures 26.12.2017

Donald Trump, the global refugee crisis, nuclear threats and the #MeToo-movement — DW has the most compelling pictures of the year. And a few shots you probably haven't seen before.
November 23, 2017 - Saint-Petersburg, Russia - Of The Russian Federation. Saint-Petersburg. Arena Saint-Petersburg. Zenit-arena. Football match of the UEFA Europa League, group stage: Zenit - FK Vardar. The player of football club. audience; fans; fans; The UEFA Europa League Zenit - Vardar 2:1 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl75_ 20171123_zaf_l75_051 Copyright: xMaksimxKonstantinovx

UEFA charges Russia's Zenit with racism over Ratko Mladic banner 25.11.2017

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Saint Petersburg-based Zenit FC after its fans displayed a large banner praising Serbian war criminal Ratko Mladic.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 23.11.2017 24.11.2017

Coalition talks collapse in Germany - Can relations between Turkey and the West get any worse? - A new era for Irish politics - The Jewish exodus from communist Poland - Guilty! Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic is sentenced to life imprisonment - The campaign to boost literacy in France - Renovating a Nazi ruin - The 94 year old who’s taking the plunge to break a world record.

A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Inside Europe: Balkan reaction to Mladic verdict 24.11.2017

The former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has been found guilty on 10 of 11 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Bosnian war in the early 90s. He's been sentenced to life imprisonment by the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague. So what’s been the reaction in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina? We hear from Nemanja Rujevic, from DW’s Western Balkans Desk.
Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic during an angry outburst in the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal ordered Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic out of the courtroom over an angry outburst during Wednesday’s verdict determining whether he is guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes over Bosnia’s devastating 1992-95 war. (ICTY via AP) |

Inside Europe: Guilty verdict for Ratko Mladic 24.11.2017

The former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has been sentenced to life in prison. He’s been found guilty on 10 of 11 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Bosnian war in the early 90s. The decision was handed down by t he International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on Wednesday. Teri Schultz reports from The Hague.
Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic is seen on a television screen in the home of one of the victims in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, during his court proceedings at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Opinion: Ratko Mladic ― the exhibition of a monster 22.11.2017

Serbian nationalists say this is not justice but revenge. DW's Dragoslav Dedovic says Ratko Mladic got what he deserved. But Serbia remains divided, so the verdict is not, unfortunately, a sign of hope.
Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Ratko Mladic found guilty at Bosnian war crimes trial 22.11.2017

UN war crimes judges have found former Bosnian Serbian general Ratko Mladic guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war. Mladic was removed from the courtroom after an angry outburst.
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a mural of Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

Bosnian bone-hunter: No punishment is enough for Mladic 22.11.2017

Almost a year since the trial of Ratko Mladic was adjourned at the Hague Tribunal, a verdict is expected. Those who suffered directly or indirectly at his hands are keenly awaiting the judgment on Wednesday.

epa02764003 People watch a live television broadcast of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic appearing at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in the Hague, in a cafe in central Belgrade, Serbia, 03 June 2011. Former Bosnian Serbian general Mladic appeared before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague for the first time today, to face charges of genocide for having ordered the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Ratko Mladic war crimes case: UN Hague court sets date for verdict 18.10.2017

The war crimes judgement in the case of Ratko Mladic will be delivered next month, UN judges said. The Bosnian Serb general faces war crimes and genocide charges stemming from the 1990s Balkans conflict.
Show more articles