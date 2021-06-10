The former Bosnian Serb army chief was sentenced to life in prison on November 22, 2017 for genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

Ratko Mladic, known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," and the Bosnian Serb army he commanded attacked and destroyed towns and villages in Bosnia-Herzegovina between April 1992 and July 1995. He was also found guilty of orchestrating the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. He was sentenced to life in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on November 22, 2017 in The Hague after a six-year trial. This is a collection of DW's content on Ratko Mladic.