The former Bosnian Serb army chief was sentenced to life in prison on November 22, 2017 for genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.
Ratko Mladic, known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," and the Bosnian Serb army he commanded attacked and destroyed towns and villages in Bosnia-Herzegovina between April 1992 and July 1995. He was also found guilty of orchestrating the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. He was sentenced to life in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on November 22, 2017 in The Hague after a six-year trial. This is a collection of DW's content on Ratko Mladic.
The former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has been found guilty on 10 of 11 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Bosnian war in the early 90s. He's been sentenced to life imprisonment by the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague. So what’s been the reaction in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina? We hear from Nemanja Rujevic, from DW’s Western Balkans Desk.
The former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has been sentenced to life in prison. He’s been found guilty on 10 of 11 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Bosnian war in the early 90s. The decision was handed down by t he International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on Wednesday. Teri Schultz reports from The Hague.