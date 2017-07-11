Opinion: How the UK's monarchy keeps the country from coming apart at the seams

Following the queen's death, there have been renewed calls for republicanism and revolution reaching from Perth, Australia to Perth, Scotland.

These kinds of thought experiments are healthy exercises for democracies around the world. I'd like to argue that a constitutional monarchy is indeed the only way forward for the United Kingdom — and perhaps even for other countries.

A YouGov poll dated May 2021 suggests that less than a quarter of Brits want to abolish the monarchy

The ultimate matriarch

It is evident that we have lost the kind of leader you hardly come across these days: A woman who has for decades influenced political events as head of state; a lady who redefined the power of soft diplomacy.

Sertan Sanderson reports for DW from London

Queen Elizabeth II traveled to over 100 countries in her lifetime, and with every hand she shook, the queen extended her welcoming smile to all realms of the Commonwealth and beyond in an attempt to start addressing — and redressing — the past.

She paved the way for modernism and monarchy to meet and led the way with dedication, devotion and dignity, always seeking to be a force for nation-building, as the entire postcolonial world underwent seismic changes.

Empirical evidence

With each erstwhile colony declaring independence, Britain fast shrank from empire to barely more than an umpire. Nonetheless, the queen certainly had her good innings, overseeing this avalanche of social transformation at home and abroad for 70 years .

With the empire on which the sun never set entering the twilight years of imperialism, she opened more and more aspects of her own life to the public, as the "exoticism" of the empire had to be replaced with that of her own family to keep the public believing in the monarchy.

Television cameras entered the halls of Buckingham Palace, allowing the public access to a privileged world that had been steeped in mystery for centuries.

She later agreed to pay taxes on her private income, and when her beloved home, Windsor Castle, was reduced to ashes in 1992, she decided to explore new ways to fund the repairs out of her own pocket.

It would be a stretch to say that she became "one of us" — but at least she succeeded in showing that she wasn't holier than thou.

Queen Elizabeth tirelessly met with world leaders during her reign, always seeking consensus and rapport

Keeping the peace

The queen reliably stood out for her measured and balanced approach at home, which stands in stark contrast to the absence of reliable political leadership in the UK; the country has witnessed the feeble cabinets of four prime ministers in the past decade alone.

Those 10 years were marked by social division and discord under each one of those leaders — from the Scottish independence referendum to the Brexit question to the COVID-19 response, there appears to be no sense of social consensus or cohesion in Britain anymore.

However, the queen remained a rare constant though it all, serving as the glue that holds the UK together.

Royal pains

At the same time, there's no question that there are issues in and with the royal family, with some of the less graceful members of her clan appearing to stumble from one gaffe to the next. But that is beside the point. Of course, there is dysfunction in the royal family. After all, it is a family.

But those family dynamics, those instances of infighting, the related speculation in the tabloid press (and these days, on social media) remind us of just how human these people — the royals — are.

Yes, they may reside in palaces built on and with the exploitation of much of the rest of the world. We can, and should, argue that. And we can also argue what the point of having a constitutional monarchy is in the first place. But we should also remember that the crown that harbors the stolen riches of the African continent and beyond also represents reconciliation, rapprochement and even restitution. It stands for decades of efforts to right the wrongs of centuries, and to affect change without revolt.

Reflecting on the queen's death and colonial legacies

In the line of duty

Those who are using the death of the monarch as a platform to call for revolution seem to forget how much transformation has happened in Queen Elizabeth's lifetime, and how she mastered those changes as head-of-state, leader of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, iconic figurehead and mother of a family clan.

When she ascended the throne in 1952, the queen was declared the servant of God; I would argue that she has singlehandedly managed to change that definition of the monarchy.

Thanks to her steadfast commitment, future sovereigns will have to perform their duties as servants of the people. To me, this pledge to service is an ultimate act of democracy, but to King Charles this might be a burden heavier than the crown that now will rest on his head.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Buckingham Palace On Wednesday 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time. The funeral procession will start at Buckingham Palace and the coffin will be moved to the Palace of Westminster. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected along the route through London. The photo depicts soldiers returning after completing 96 gun salutes to honor the queen.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route The Mall From Buckingham Palace, the procession will proceed down the The Mall. The global public might remember this road from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (pictured), which celebrated the queen's 70 years on the throne. This time, the mood will be markedly different. The Mall runs from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, where several large roads meet.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route The Route through London The route for the ceremonial procession is displayed on the map: From Buckingham Palace via The Mall, past St. James’s Park. Then the procession will turn right into Horse Guards Road and move across the famous Horse Guards Parade to the Palace of Westminster, next to Westminster Hall.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Horse Guards Parade Many know this parade ground from the Trooping the Color, the annual military ceremony which officially commemorates the monarch’s birthday. The next Trooping the Color will take place to commemorate the birthday of King Charles III. The Old Admiralty Building, former seat of the Royal Navy, stands on the parade ground’s northern end.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Household Cavalry The parade ground is open, facing St. James’s Park, to the west. To the east, there’s the Horse Guards building, which houses the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry is the King’s official bodyguard and takes on important roles on horseback during ceremonies. The building also includes a museum. Passing through the archway, you get to Whitehall, one of the largest roads in Westminster.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Old War Office Building Directly opposite the archway stands the Old War Office Building. This prominent building is well known as the backdrop to James Bond movies and the series The Crown. Built in 1906, the building served as the seat of the British War Office until the 1960s. Today, it has been turned into a luxury hotel.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Downing Street Just after passing the Old War Office Building, the road changes its name from Whitehall to Parliament Street. Just before the name changes, the procession will pass by an intersection that lets you look into a tiny – but world-famous – street: Downing Street. As we all know, the British Prime Minister always lives in Nr. 10.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Palace of Westminster The last stop for the day is the Palace of Westminster. Westminster is the seat of parliament in Britain. The most famous part of the building complex is probably the clock tower with its famous bell, Big Ben.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Westminster Hall Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state from Thursday to Sunday at Westminster Hall (pictured), the oldest part of Westminster. People will be able to bid farewell to the Queen – for 23 hours a day. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come. On Monday September 19, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests have been invited to the event.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route Windsor Castle After the state funeral on Monday, the last stop will be Windsor Castle. Together with Buckingham Palace and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Windsor Castle is one of the royal family's main residences. It was the Queen’s official weekend residence. Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest castle in the world that’s still inhabited.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route St. George's Chapel Windsor Castle’s chapel has seen both happy and tragic moments for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married here as were King Charles and Camilla Parker. St. George's Chapel is also the final resting place of many members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. whose funeral service is pictured here. The queen will be buried beside him. Author: Marco Müller



Edited by: Rob Mudge