Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary is the queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the head of the Commonwealth. She was born in 1926 and has been queen since 1952.

Elizabeth was born in London to the duke and duchess of York, later King George VI and Elizabeth, queen consort. In 1947, she married Philip, duke of Edinburgh, with whom she has four children. In 2015, she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to become the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-reigning queen regnant in world history.