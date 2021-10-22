Visit the new DW website

Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary is the queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the head of the Commonwealth. She was born in 1926 and has been queen since 1952.

Elizabeth was born in London to the duke and duchess of York, later King George VI and Elizabeth, queen consort. In 1947, she married Philip, duke of Edinburgh, with whom she has four children. In 2015, she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to become the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-reigning queen regnant in world history.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as she is shown the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Baton that will carry a message from her during a relay which starts at Buckingham Palace before 7,500 bearers take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days, in Windsor, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth spends night at hospital 22.10.2021

The 95-year-old monarch spent a night in hospital after receiving medical advice to rest. She will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.
This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a scene from The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie and Brodie-Sangster was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity 20.09.2021

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

11.09.2021 Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Britain celebrates Emma Raducanu's US Open Grand Slam win 12.09.2021

Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open tennis final as a qualifier, has been hailed as the new queen of British sport. The 18-year-old is the country's first women's Grand Slam singles champion since 1977.
Epstein investigation. File photo dated 12/6/19 of the Duke of York as he hosted a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. A lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein has branded it outrageous that a year has passed since the Duke of York publicly promised to co-operate with the US authorities. Issue date: Friday November 20, 2020. Andrew - the Queen's second son - stepped down from public life on November 20 2019, following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:56705280

Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth? 13.08.2021

After Harry and Meghan's accusations, and the recent death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has now Prince Andrew to deal with. Can she withstand the pressure?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson pose for photos with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

German Chancellor Merkel to discuss travel restrictions with British PM, meet queen 30.06.2021

Angela Merkel will meet the queen on Friday when she travels to the UK for talks with Boris Johnson. The visit seeks to iron out issues burdening diplomatic relations.
A near-deserted Regent Street is pictured in London on Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021, as the government prepares to gradually lift restrictions following a third shutdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. - Many parts of the UK are following a road map out of a third coronavirus lockdown, as the country nears the one year anniversary of the UK government's first stay at home order of the pandemic, on March 23. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

The Crown Estate: The mysterious property empire behind Queen Elizabeth II 09.06.2021

One of the largest property groups in Europe is directly tied to Queen Elizabeth II. Strictly speaking, the 95-year-old monarch doesn't own it. But neither does the government, making it complex legally.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Diana, die Prinzessin von Wales trägt ihr Baby Prinz Harry am 7.8.1985 in Southhampton im Arm. Prinz Harry, der jüngste Sohn von Diana und Prinz Charles, wollte seinen 16. Geburtstag am 15.9.2000 in der Schule feiern. Er verbringe den Tag «ganz normal» im Eliteinternat Eton. Am Sonntag, 17.9. plane der Teenager einen «freien Tag», falls die Lage bei der Spritversorgung einen Ausflug zulasse, wurde mitgeteilt. Der inzwischen 1,80 Meter große Prinz bereitet sich in dem Internat auf eine Zwischenprüfung vor. Wie sein älterer Bruder William sieht Harry in seiner Freizeit gerne Actionfilme oder hört Popmusik. Ansonsten wird Rugby oder Polo gespielt.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet 06.06.2021

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. The new baby has been named after Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
Ron Brierley leaves the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, Australia, April 1, 2021. The well-known New Zealand businessman who was found with hundreds of child sex abuse images gave up his knighthood Tuesday, May 4, 2021, before it was stripped from him. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

New Zealand mogul gives up knighthood over child sex abuse images 04.05.2021

A New Zealand businessman has given up his "Sir" title after admitting possession of images of child sexual abuse. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had intervened to make Ron Brierley surrender the knighthood.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception at St James's Palace, London on October 21, 2019, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cruse Bereavement Care. - Cruse Bereavement Care was founded in 1959 as the Cruse Clubs Counselling Service for Widows and their Families, run by a small band of dedicated volunteers. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

10 interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday 21.04.2021

As she turns 95, Queen Elizabeth remains in mourning following Prince Philip's death. Here are little-known facts about her life.
Britain's Prince Charles watches as the coffin is held on the steps of St George's Chapel during the procession of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip: A final farewell in Windsor 17.04.2021

The day was inevitable. But with COVID placing restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the memorial service seemed more surreal than many other royal events. Sertan Sanderson reports from London.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures 17.04.2021

About 30 people, including members of the Royal Family, gathered to remember Prince Philip's life during his funeral at St. George's Chapel. Here are some photo highlights from the ceremony.

Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Philip laid to rest at Windsor Castle funeral 17.04.2021

Only 30 people, including his widow Queen Elizabeth, were allowed to attend, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony saluted both his service to the Royal Navy and support for the UK monarch.
Windsor, UK - May 13, 2019: Interior of the medieval St. George's chapel the host of prince William and Meghan Markle wedding ceremony in windsor, England UK .

St. George's Chapel, where Prince Philip is laid to rest 16.04.2021

Almost all of the British royal family's funeral services are held at the church in Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be interred at the Royal Vault.
23.07.2020 Gardisten der Royal Hussars marschieren an der St. George's Chapel auf Windsor Castle vorbei. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials 16.04.2021

The British royals come together for joyous and sad times in the historic St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be laid to rest.
