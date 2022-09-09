Queen Elizabeth II's death sparks mixed feelings across Africa

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked mixed sentiments across Africa, large parts of which her country colonized for centuries. Several African statesmen paid solemn tributes to her while others took a more critical view of Britain's colonial actions and legacy.

Britain's longest-serving monarch made several trips to Africa during her 70-year reign, visiting some 20 countries across the continent.

The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat sent the "deepest condolences” of the African Union "to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth” on the death of the queen.

In several African countries that are members of the commonwealth, official flags are flying at half-mast for seven (7) days in the late Queen's honour.

'A force for good'

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said the queen will be missed for “her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world.”

South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa also described her as "an extraordinary & world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life & legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen's commitment & dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble & virtuous example to the world.”

Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor — Queen Elizabeth II visited Ghana in 1961 — told DW in Accra that the late Queen was a good person.

“She was a great lady of global stature, and virtually the whole world has been thrown into mourning for her. Naturally when I heard [news of her death], I was saddened because to me she came across as a very good human being. A lady of virtue, very human and considerate,” Kufuor said.

Londoners reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido told DW the death of the queen is a great loss to the world.

“We have all seen her as a great leader as a world leader. The Queen has been an icon, she has been ever present in the lives of most of us,” Lamido said.

Many young Africans, who only knew the Queen as the face of British monarchy, were equally admirative. Alima Bawa, a Ghanaian entrepreneur spent some personal moments with the Queen when she received an award from her in 2019.

"The news of her passing is so devastating, her unmatched humility, dignity and value of service will continue to live in me and especially the lives of the young people, she inspired,” Bawa told DW.

World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A dim view of the Queen

But others in Africa are less enthusiastic about mourning the British monarch whose country has a checkered history in large parts of the continent. Britain's rule over African countries continued into the 20th century, with Kenya only becoming independent in 1963.

Hardi Yakubu, a pan-African activist told DW that the late monarch's legacy cannot be told without the exploitation and imperialism that was perpetuated in Africa by the British.

"The British Monarchy is not something a glorious institution, the British monarchy that Queen Elizabeth led and represented is not something to be celebrated,” Yakubu said.

For him, the Queen and the monarchy have been a symbol of the exploitation of Africans ,especially, and a brutal repression of people in other parts of the world as well.

"Queen Elizabeth had a very glorious chance and opportunities to right these wrongs by acknowledging the atrocities of the inglorious empire not only in Africa but also in Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean….to apologize and to pay reparations for these but she chose not to. That was her choice,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu said it's inconceivable to separate her from the empire that she served.

"You cannot separate the person from the institution,” Yakubu stressed.

Such views are also held in other countries including South Africa which endured years of apartheid.

The South African opposition political party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said in a statement that its members do not mourn the Queen's death "because to us her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa's history.”

The EFF faulted the queen for never acknowledging the atrocities of her empire and apologizing for its wrongs in many parts of the world.

"If there is really life and justice after death, may Elizabeth and her ancestors get what they deserve,” the statement concluded.

Anger over colonial-era atrocities

On social media, some Africans and those in the diaspora have expressed anger at the late monarch and the colonial crimes she presided over.

The African academic, Professor Uja Anya wrote on Twitter: "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

The Ghanaian-Nigerian born columnist for the Washington Post, Karen Attiah wrote: "Black and brown people around the world who were subject to horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation under British colonialism are allowed to have feelings about Queen Elizabeth. After all, they were her "subjects" too.”

Kenyan author, ShailJa Patel also recounted how brutal the British empire was under the Queen's reign. She wrote that "fifteen months after "a young girl climbed into a tree one day a princess...and climbed down the next day a queen," the entire Aberdares region was declared off-limits for Africans. Orders were set in place to shoot Africans on sight.”

Patel wrote that "Some survivors of rape, castration, starvation, forced labour, and torture in Britain's colonial gulag in Kenya are still alive. They never got the apology they asked for.”

Looking ahead

When asked by DW what he made of the criticism of the late queen, Ghana’s former President Kufuor said he wasn’t going to “criticize people for what they think. I am telling you of what I think. The Queen I am not going to visit her with the sins of her fathers from ancient times.”

He said the world has progressed beyond the atrocities of the past and what is needed now is a spirit of “interdependence, centering humanity above all as the reason why there should be anything.”

With the death of the queen, her eldest son Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, is now leading the country in mourning as the new King. He also assumes the role as head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

“I would expect him to be mindful of the implications and challenges of the responsibilities that have been thrust on him as King. He should have a good example of his mother,” Kufuor said of the new monarch.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Mourning Elizabeth II "Grief is the price we pay for love," Queen Elizabeth II once said. Now the world mourns her — the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on Thursday after 70 years as sovereign. The queen saw the disintegration of the British Empire, appointed 15 prime ministers and weathered turbulent times in her family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen at 25 George VI, King of the United Kingdom died on February 6, 1952. His 25-year-old daughter Elizabeth was traveling at the time and received the news in Kenya. She did not have time for silent mourning — now Elizabeth was the Queen. She was crowned almost a year and a half later, in June 1953 in London's Westminster Abbey, the Church of the Kings

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Preparation for her future role Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father George VI ascended the British throne in 1936, making his eldest daughter heir to the throne. Over the years, she was systematically prepared for her future role. During World war II, Elizabeth gave her first speech broadcast by the BBC. She was 14 at the time.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen and mother In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen and mother In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen of people's hearts? Every year, she celebrated the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade, an event marking the official birthday of the British sovereign since 1748. This year was her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people. She was respected and revered, popular and well-liked. But Queen of Hearts she was not; that was a nickname later given to another member of the royal family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Difficult years For many people in Britain, Lady Diana, the late wife of then-Prince Charles, and the monarch's daughter-in-law, was the Queen of Hearts. The marriage fell apart, the heir to the throne and Lady Diana were divorced in 1995. When Lady Diana died in a car accident two years later, the Queen's rather cool reaction provoked fierce public criticism.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen The next fairytale wedding Diana's eldest son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in April 2011, and millions of people celebrated the bride and groom. Reportedly, the Queen gave Kate a few tips before the engagement, and her granddaughter-in-law quickly grew into her royal role, delighting the Queen with a happy marriage and three great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Renegade grandson Diana's younger son, Prince Harry, married the US actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and the Queen gave her blessing. However, royal life did not suit the young couple. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, both spoke openly about their difficulties with the institution of monarchy. The couple ultimately said goodbye to royal life and moved to the US.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Life in the spotlight The crown can be a burden as it comes with great responsibility and a life under permanent public scrutiny. Family problems, divorces, deaths, scandals — Elizabeth coped in her own calm way. That's what most people in Britain liked about her.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Monarch for 15 Commonwealth realms She appointed 11 men and three women prime minister of the UK, the latest being Liz Truss in September 2022. As head of a constitutional monarchy, in addition to the UK, Elizabeth had a symbolic function in the 14 Commonwealth realms, which includes Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Many dignified decades In 1952, Elizabeth said her coronation should not be a sign of power and past greatness, but rather an expression of hope for the years she would be allowed to serve and rule with God's grace. Decades later, she was the longest-serving head of state in the world.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen 'Defender of the faith' and style icon Her full title was Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other countries and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. She was also known for her monochrome skirt suits and elaborate, matching hats.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Deep sorrow In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died two months before his 100th birthday. They were married for 73 years and navigated all manner of crises, including marital crises. But even the loss of her husband and companion did not keep the Queen from her duty and she continued to serve as head of state.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Farewell, my Queen The world bids farewell to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom for almost seven decades, mother of four children, one of the defining figures of the 20th century and the present. The throne of the rulers of England will now be taken by her son, King Charles III. Author: Sabine Peschel



Edited by: Sonia Phalnikar