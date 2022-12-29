  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
14 images
PoliticsGlobal issues
Nele Jensch
8 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4L7kx

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI at his final general audience before retirement

Benedict XVI shocked the Catholic Church

Religion9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Religion11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person wearing glasses with the number 2023.

New Year's Eve customs in Germany

New Year's Eve customs in Germany

Society10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rastislav Kacer (left), foreign minister of Slovakia, and Jan Lipavsky (right), foreign minister of the Czech Republic, October 2022

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Society7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Workers set up stage for festival to be held on the inauguration day of Brazil's president

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Politics10 hours ago02:20 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage