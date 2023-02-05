10 places to feel like royalty in London
All eyes are on London and King Charles III's coronation on May 6. From Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, join us on a tour of some of the top sights in the city associated with the royal family.
Buckingham Palace
This iconic palace is at the center of royal celebration and mourning and has held many events over its long history. Since 1837, its been both the monarch's administrative headquarters and official London residence. King Charles III, however, broke from tradition and did not immediately move into the 775-room palace after his mother's death. His coronation ceremony will take place on May 6.
Westminster Abbey
When it comes to the Royal family, this famous church has seen it all — it has been Britain's coronation church since 1066. Queen Elizabeth II was married here and also had her coronation here in 1953 in an event which was broadcast live on TV. Next up is Charles who will become Britain's 40th reigning monarch to be crowned during a ceremony in the opulent hall.
The changing of the guard
The changing of the guard ceremony happens every second day at 10:45 a.m. in front of Buckingham Palace and lasts about 45 minutes. It can be viewed from different angles, but we recommend watching from the Victoria Memorial, where the raised steps give you a view from higher up. Or, if you want to brave the crowds, from the Buckingham Palace Gate. Be sure to get there early for the best view!
Tower Bridge
Tower Bridge is perhaps London's most iconic building and — surprise, surprise — has many connections to the royal family. In 1886, Queen Victoria's son, future King Edward VII laid the first stone. The bridge is decorated with the royal coat of arms and was painted red, white and blue in 1977 to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee. Yet, it wasn't until 2010 that a reigning monarch visited it.
A royal clock tower: Big Ben
It's so royal that the tower that houses Big Ben was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Located in the Westminster complex, the famous clock was completed in 1859 and was the world's largest and most accurate four-faced striking and chiming clock. If you want to visit, be prepared to climb 334 steps in a narrow space. The views are worth it!
St. Paul's Cathedral
This impressive church is an iconic part of London's skyline but it hasn't always had it easy. The church was distroyed four times over the years, although the current building, designed by famous English architect Christopher Wren, has been standing for three centuries. The church is perhaps best known as the place where Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married in 1981.
Tea time at Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason department store in Mayfair, London, established in 1707 and beloved for its tea, has a long history with the royal family. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II used to do her annual Christmas shopping there and reportedly drank a cup of the brand's Earl Grey tea with breakfast every morning. You can book a reservation for afternoon tea there to treat yourself like royalty.
Hampton Court Palace
A bit out of the center of London in the quiet borough of Richmond upon Thames, you'll find Hampton Court Palace. It was the home of Henry VIII who used to throw lavish banquets and events which characterized the royal opulence of the Tudor era. These days, however, the palace and its 60 acres of gardens can be visited by the rest of us common folk.
Royal Botanic Gardens
Once royal property, the gardens and their greenhouses now comprise the Royal Botanic Gardens and are open to the public. Their origins date all the way back to the 18th century, to 1759 when Princess Augusta, mother of King George III, founded a nine-acre (36,421 sq meter) botanic garden at Kew. The grounds and spectacular collection of plant species is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Windsor Castle
You can't miss Windsor Castle if you follow the royals' footsteps even if you have to leave London to visit it. The origins of the castle go back in the 11th century when William the Conqueror had it built to guard part of London. Since then, 40 monarchs have called the palace home, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. It's the largest occupied castle in the world, and it can also be visited.