Opinion: King Charles III — just abdicate!

So it goes. Two days after her kissing hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a final act as head of state and mother to nations, the Queen was gone. It is a sad moment for many people, no doubt, but it could also be an opportunity for the UK right now.

I can't help but think back to the time that that other, significant royal — no, not the Queen's husband Philip — but Diana died. As with the Queen's death, Diana died soon after a change of power in government.

The only difference was that Diana was a forward-looking individual and so was then-Prime Minister Tony Blair (not that I was a fan of either).

Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, was more like an oxidized ornament. The same goes for the rest of the royal leftovers and their ruling, Conservative class.

They are wardens of a past politic and society, a constant reminder, whether it's on coins, stamps or packets of biscuits and tea, that we are their subjects, we rank low in a totally undemocratic hierarchy.

But times have changed, and so must they.

They're a house of reluctant royals, anyway

DW's Zulfikar Abbany

Prince — now King — Charles has waited his entire adult life, well into what should be his retirement, to take his seat on the throne. If Charles is ever crowned, he must feel he won't have long to serve.

Indeed, if any of his behavior over the past 35 years can be taken as evidence, I'd suggest that the last thing he wants to be is king. His wife Camilla has hardly expressed much appetite for the job of Queen Consort, either.

But then expressing opinions is not the royal thing to do, and hasn't Charles had to learn that lesson of late? In June, he was criticized for having reportedly described government plans to send migrants to Rwanda as "appalling."

It seems that Charles is less his mother's son than the line of succession dictates. And that may not be a bad thing. Charles may yet hand the reins to his eldest son William. After all, he's King. He should be able to do what he likes.

Royal chances of survival

William is more difficult to assess. Despite all previous antipathy to royal regalia and evils in the media, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, have become the epitome of modern royalty. At least, outwardly.

Unlike his brother Harry and wife Meghan in Stateside paradise and their disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, William has taken decisive steps to hone in on the throne. Just days before her death, William and Kate said they would move their family home closer to the Queen's own.

So, Charles could abdicate and leave the spoils to William and Kate. A better outcome, however, would be their shuttering the entire shop.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III will have to get used to performing

We subjects serve the servant

The Queen was the patron of my secondary school, one founded in 1856 with a Latin motto to boot — non sibi sed omnibus (not for one but for all). And a terrible lie it was, too, for a royal institution.

I believe she visited the school just once, the year I was born (1974), and was never to be seen again. But we still sent her birthday cards — tiny acts of unthinking duty.

Even today, we hear people on the streets eulogize about a selfless servant of the people, a person and family that form the "fabric" of the nation. But I don't feel it.

That summer when Diana died, I went to Kensington Palace on a whim to ogle the crowds. The palace was across the road from my parents' menswear shop, so it was a short skip. There, I bumped into two old school friends, who had made the trip especially. One of them, Michael, was south Asian, and I asked him, "Why would you come here with flowers? Why would you honor people who have kept yours down?" They both peered back at me agog as though I were a pariah. The conversation stopped dead and we never spoke of it again.

We still don't have those conversations, because we are subjects of the monarchy, it's ours to be silent and suck it up. I'm fortunate to be in Germany now, where it's possible to speak out, but even here, one must be "careful, dear boy." The Germans love "die Qween" as though she had been their own. But they never lived under it like I did, and many others still do, or my dad did in colonial Kenya... But even he won't talk about it.

All of which is a tragedy for a democratic union of nations, such as the UK. But now is the mother of all opportunities to change.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Mourning Elizabeth II "Grief is the price we pay for love," Queen Elizabeth II once said. Now the world mourns her — the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on Thursday after 70 years as sovereign. The queen saw the disintegration of the British Empire, appointed 15 prime ministers and weathered turbulent times in her family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen at 25 George VI, King of the United Kingdom died on February 6, 1952. His 25-year-old daughter Elizabeth was traveling at the time and received the news in Kenya. She did not have time for silent mourning — now Elizabeth was the Queen. She was crowned almost a year and a half later, in June 1953 in London's Westminster Abbey, the Church of the Kings

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Preparation for her future role Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father George VI ascended the British throne in 1936, making his eldest daughter heir to the throne. Over the years, she was systematically prepared for her future role. During World war II, Elizabeth gave her first speech broadcast by the BBC. She was 14 at the time.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen and mother In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen of people's hearts? Every year, she celebrated the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade, an event marking the official birthday of the British sovereign since 1748. This year was her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people. She was respected and revered, popular and well-liked. But Queen of Hearts she was not; that was a nickname later given to another member of the royal family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Difficult years For many people in Britain, Lady Diana, the late wife of then-Prince Charles, and the monarch's daughter-in-law, was the Queen of Hearts. The marriage fell apart, the heir to the throne and Lady Diana were divorced in 1995. When Lady Diana died in a car accident two years later, the Queen's rather cool reaction provoked fierce public criticism.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen The next fairytale wedding Diana's eldest son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in April 2011, and millions of people celebrated the bride and groom. Reportedly, the Queen gave Kate a few tips before the engagement, and her granddaughter-in-law quickly grew into her royal role, delighting the Queen with a happy marriage and three great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Renegade grandson Diana's younger son, Prince Harry, married the US actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and the Queen gave her blessing. However, royal life did not suit the young couple. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, both spoke openly about their difficulties with the institution of monarchy. The couple ultimately said goodbye to royal life and moved to the US.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Life in the spotlight The crown can be a burden as it comes with great responsibility and a life under permanent public scrutiny. Family problems, divorces, deaths, scandals — Elizabeth coped in her own calm way. That's what most people in Britain liked about her.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Monarch for 15 Commonwealth realms She appointed 11 men and three women prime minister of the UK, the latest being Liz Truss in September 2022. As head of a constitutional monarchy, in addition to the UK, Elizabeth had a symbolic function in the 14 Commonwealth realms, which includes Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Many dignified decades In 1952, Elizabeth said her coronation should not be a sign of power and past greatness, but rather an expression of hope for the years she would be allowed to serve and rule with God's grace. Decades later, she was the longest-serving head of state in the world.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen 'Defender of the faith' and style icon Her full title was Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other countries and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. She was also known for her monochrome skirt suits and elaborate, matching hats.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Deep sorrow In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died two months before his 100th birthday. They were married for 73 years and navigated all manner of crises, including marital crises. But even the loss of her husband and companion did not keep the Queen from her duty and she continued to serve as head of state.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Farewell, my Queen The world bids farewell to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom for almost seven decades, mother of four children, one of the defining figures of the 20th century and the present. The throne of the rulers of England will now be taken by her son, King Charles III. Author: Sabine Peschel



Edited by: Rob Mudge