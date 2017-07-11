 Queen′s Jubilee: No balcony appearance for Princes Andrew and Harry | News | DW | 06.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Queen's Jubilee: No balcony appearance for Princes Andrew and Harry

Princes Andrew and Harry, as well as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch is scheduled to greet the public to mark 70 years on the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth II gesturing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Prince Charles and Prince William look on during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London

The Queen, seen here with Prince Charles and Prince William, is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth plans to attend celebrations to mark her 70 years on the British throne next month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, but there will be no places for Princes Andrew or Harry on the balcony for the traditional greeting of the public.

The two princes and Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been left out of the showpiece moment which will take place during the four-day Jubilee at the start of June.

"After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen," the palace said.

  • Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    A model for Harry and Meghan?

    Their love moved the world: King Edward VIII was unable to marry the divorced American Wallis Simpson because he was the head of the Anglican Church and so decided to step down from the throne after only 326 days. The couple did get married, on June 3, 1937 at the Cande castle in France. The scandal rocked the royal household.

  • Prince Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Princess Margaret's divorce

    Queen Elizabeth's youngest sister was one of the most glamorous members of the royal family: She loved parties, alcohol and had affairs. She had two children with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon. The couple separated in March 1976, making Margaret the first royal to divorce — after Henry VIII in the 16th century.

  • Lady Diana laughing with James Hewitt

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Snapshots from married life

    Not everyone believes that the riding teacher James Hewitt was Lady Diana's first extra-marital lover. There is another rumor that she had an affair with her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee in the 1980s. When Prince Charles confessed to having cheated on her, Lady Diana also admitted having a relationship with Hewitt. Could he be Prince Harry's biological father?

  • Prince Charles with Camilla Parker Bowles

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Charles and the tampon affair

    Prince Charles is shown here leading his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles to the altar. His first marriage with Lady Diana had failed. Their fights exposed intimate secrets, including a flirty telephone conversation between Charles and Camilla, which became known as "Tampongate," as it revealed one of the prince's most cringeworthy fantasies.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk along the flowers laid out for Diana, with people watching from behind a fence.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The Queen's silence

    A year after her official divorce from Prince Charles, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car crash, leaving Britain in shock. Yet it took a long time for the Queen to react with a word of sympathy. Her silence was met with huge criticism; every fourth Brit advocated the abolition of the monarchy. Only days later did the royals reach out to the grieving people.

  • A British newspaper with the headline Harry the Nazi.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    'Harry the Nazi'

    Drugs, alcohol and parties earned the prince the nickname, "Dirty Harry." Once, he also managed to get caught stark naked at a Las Vegas party by the tabloids. And a picture of the 20-year-old royal dressed as Nazi officer Erwin Rommel, complete with the swastika, was lapped up by the press.

  • Prince Andrew looks at the camera

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

    Could Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son and the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson, be involved in sex scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein? The American investment banker is believed to have run a sex-trafficking operation with minor girls. Epstein committed suicide before his trial began.

  • Meghan and Harry speak to Oprah on CBS

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The bombshell

    Around 50 million people watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The two revealed serious allegations against the British royal family and also accused them of being racist. When Meghan was pregnant with her son Archie, she said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

  • Queen Elizabeth walks past Commonwealth flags at Windsor Castle, England

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The Queen breaks her silence

    In the meantime, Buckingham palace has said that the Queen is taking the accusations of racism "very seriously." In a statement issued on her behalf, the palace announced that the royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," adding that the accusations by Meghan and Harry would be dealt with privately.

    Author: Stefan Dege


Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein

Friday's announcement comes amid a debate over Andrew's royal status after he reached a multi-million pound settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual exploitation.

Andrew no longer carries out royal duties and was stripped of his honorary military titles. The scandal was heightened further by the prince's links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry's split from royal life

Prince Harry, younger son of heir Prince Charles, also gave up royal duties and lost his patronages after moving with his American wife Meghan to Los Angeles in early 2021.

Since then, relations between the couple and the family have deteriorated further amid accusations of racism within the royal household.

Watch video 04:30

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan & Harry interview

The Queen's health issues limit public life

The 96-year-old Queen has been struggling with mobility issues recently, meaning most of her public engagements have had to be canceled, but the palace said she did plan to be at a many events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Her majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations, but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time or even on the day itself," a palace spokesperson said.

  • Prince Philip is seen during archery practice at the MacJannet School at St Cloud, France in about 1929

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Itinerant childhood

    Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

  • A young Prince Philip dressed for sport

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Prince of Greece and Denmark

    Philip held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

  • Prince Philip and the Queen wave after her official coronation

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Consort to Queen Elizabeth II

    As the queen's husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip was the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

  • Princess Elizabeth, with her husband The Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1950

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Family man

    Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

  • Members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William, gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Grandfather and great-grandfather

    Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He had eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

  • Prince Philip stands beside a cartoon of his wife Britain's Queen Elizabeth II behind the bar in the Old Vic pub from the TV show Eastenders

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Diverse patronages

    Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

  • Prince Philip meets with Aborigines at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Culture Park

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Royally outspoken

    As someone who took part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Long-lasting love

    Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth lasted more than seven decades and despite the inevitable rumors was, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they were not "a soppy couple," though they shared a passion for horses. Philip, however, was rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


After seven decades on the throne, Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The Jubilee will commence on June 2, ending on June 5.

This is almost four months after the Queen's actual 70th anniversary occurred, on February 6.

But as that date also marked 70 years since the passing of her father, King George VI, it was deemed not appropriate to celebrate. The June 2 date matches that of the Queen's coronation ceremony in 1952.

  • Picture of the queen in a car on her way to her late husband's memorial service

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    First major public appearance

    The monarch, who turns 96 in April, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since her hospital admission in October. Ill health, including testing positive for COVID-19, and difficulties walking and standing forced her to pull out of the Commonwealth Day service on March 14. Her attendance was only confirmed two hours before the memorial began in Westminster Abbey, London.

  • A crowd of people sit in Westminster Abbey

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    1,800 people in attendance

    An estimated 1,800 family members and guests came to Prince Philip's memorial. Only 30 people could attend his funeral in 2021 under the strict pandemic rules in place at the time. As a result, the queen had to sit alone wearing a black mask as she mourned the loss of her husband, whom she called her rock.

  • Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their children exit Westminster Abbey

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    William, Kate attend amid Caribbean tour backlash

    Prince William, along with his wife, Kate, and their children, also attended the memorial. With eyes increasingly on the succession, there have been clear signs that future issues loom. William's tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas last week was criticized for being a throwback to colonialism, and afterward the prince acknowledged calls for the British monarch to be replaced as head of state.

  • Prince Andrew stands next to Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    Prince Andrew makes first public appearance since scandal

    Prince Andrew, the monarch's second-eldest son, was also present. Andrew's attendance at the memorial marked his first public event since he made an undisclosed payment to settle a US lawsuit following reports of sexual assault decades ago, which he denies. The monarch entered the church on the arm of Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone.

  • Picture of Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall.

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    Heir to the Queen: Prince Charles attends

    Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, attended with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Prince of Wales is next in line to the throne.

  • Queen and King of Sweden Silvia and Carl XVI Gustav at the memorial service

    Queen Elizabeth II attends Prince Philip's memorial

    Other royals pay their respects

    The queen and king of Sweden, Silvia and Carl XVI Gustav, paid their respects at the memorial, along with about 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark's Queen Margrethe, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. Philip's wider family and friends were also there, along with 500 representatives from charities and other groups he supported.

    Author: Fatima Hudoon


jsi/msh (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement