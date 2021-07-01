Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Prince of Wales,
Henry Charles Albert David was born on September 15, 1984 to Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. At the time of his birth, he was third in the line for the British throne. But after his father, older brother Prince William and William's children, George and Charlotte, Harry is currently fifth in the line of succession.
A facemask scandal rocks Germany's conservative political establishment — Is the British monarchy living on borrowed time following Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview? — France mulls legislation to restitute stolen assets to their countries of origin — Italy fights tax evasion using a lottery with a difference — The battle to save a feminist mural in Madrid — and more!