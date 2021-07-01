Visit the new DW website

Harry

Prince of Wales,

Henry Charles Albert David was born on September 15, 1984 to Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. At the time of his birth, he was third in the line for the British throne. But after his father, older brother Prince William and William's children, George and Charlotte, Harry is currently fifth in the line of succession.

Prinzessin Diana, aufgenommen am 21.7.1997 bei ihrem Besuch des Northwick Park Krankenhauses in London (Archivfoto). Dianas geheime Tonbandaufnahmen wurden in der Nacht zum Freitag (05.03.2004) zum ersten Mal auf dem US-Sender NBC ausgestrahlt. Der Inhalt ist nicht neu, den hat ihr britischer Biograf Andrew Morton bereits 1992 in dem Bestseller «Diana, ihre wahre Geschichte» veröffentlicht. Aber fast sieben Jahre nach ihrem tödlichen Autounfall in Paris aus dem Munde der zutiefst unglücklichen Lady Di von quälender Eifersucht, Bulimie und Selbstmordversuchen zu hören, ist erneut schockierend. Foto: John Stillwell dpa (zu dpa 0259 vom 05.03.2004) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Princess Diana statue unveiled in London 01.07.2021

Marking what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her sons William and Harry unveiled a statue as a tribute to her. Here's a look back at her legacy.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Diana, die Prinzessin von Wales trägt ihr Baby Prinz Harry am 7.8.1985 in Southhampton im Arm. Prinz Harry, der jüngste Sohn von Diana und Prinz Charles, wollte seinen 16. Geburtstag am 15.9.2000 in der Schule feiern. Er verbringe den Tag «ganz normal» im Eliteinternat Eton. Am Sonntag, 17.9. plane der Teenager einen «freien Tag», falls die Lage bei der Spritversorgung einen Ausflug zulasse, wurde mitgeteilt. Der inzwischen 1,80 Meter große Prinz bereitet sich in dem Internat auf eine Zwischenprüfung vor. Wie sein älterer Bruder William sieht Harry in seiner Freizeit gerne Actionfilme oder hört Popmusik. Ansonsten wird Rugby oder Polo gespielt.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet 06.06.2021

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. The new baby has been named after Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2018. Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The streaming service Apple TV plus announced Monday that the multi-part documentary series “The Me You Can’t See” will debut on May 21. (AP Photo)

Prince Harry and Oprah discuss mental health in new series 21.05.2021

In the docu-series, Prince Harry tells Oprah how the royal family "bullied" him. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health is a crucial issue for countless people.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 11.03.2021 11.03.2021

A facemask scandal rocks Germany's conservative political establishment — Is the British monarchy living on borrowed time following Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview? — France mulls legislation to restitute stolen assets to their countries of origin — Italy fights tax evasion using a lottery with a difference — The battle to save a feminist mural in Madrid — and more!
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak with teachers and mental health professionals during a visit to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Prince William denies UK royal family is racist 11.03.2021

The royals are "very much not a racist family" said the British prince, following comments made by his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 09.03.2021+++Melbourne, Australien+++ A photo taken in Melbourne on March 9, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on US broadcaster CBS. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The top scandals involving the British royals 10.03.2021

Fans of the British royal family are also in love with their scandals. Prince Harry and Meghan's interview is one recent case, but there have been many preceding it.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Harry and Meghan: The queen takes racism 'very seriously' 09.03.2021

In a rare statement, Buckingham Palace called remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning." The royals will deal with the matter privately, according to the palace.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Before Meghan and Harry: The British royals' historical views on race 09.03.2021

Meghan Markle is not the first nonwhite member of the British royal family. An Indian princess was brought into the fold in the mid-1800s and wrote about wanting to escape royal life.
Meghan and Harry interview: The reactions

Meghan and Harry interview: The reactions 08.03.2021

Reactions to the tell-all interview by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about their time in the British royal family have ranged from "truly noble" to "self-serving nonsense."
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Harry and Meghan speak out about royal family split in interview 08.03.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have opened up about life in the British royal family in a tell-all interview with US television personality Oprah Winfrey.
ARCHIV - 13.02.2018, Großbritannien, London: Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex. Der britische Prinz Harry und seine Frau, Herzogin Meghan, werden sich nicht länger «Königliche Hoheit» nennen. Das teilte der Buckingham-Palast mit. Foto: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Prince Harry calls split from British royal life 'unbelievably tough' 01.03.2021

Prince Harry invoked memories of his mother Princess Diana in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry described their earlier situation in the UK as "un-survivable."
ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the final day of their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan finalize split as 'working members' of royal family 19.02.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer hold royal duties and honorary titles, Buckingham Palace has announced. The couple have said they plan to "live a life of service."
PEACEHAVEN, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

UK Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child 14.02.2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be overjoyed at the news. The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.
05.03.2020 *** Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The awards celebrate the achievements of service personnel who were injured in service and have gone on to use sport as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix deal 02.09.2020

The celebrity couple, who quit as British "senior royals" earlier this year, will produce documentaries, series and feature films for Netflix under the new partnership. They have recently set up home in Los Angeles.
