Zulfikar Abbany

Science editor and storyteller, fascinated by space, the mind and AI, how technology touches people

Zulfikar is a sucker for science. Always anti-jargon, he aims to communicate ideas with depth yet simplicity, so we can all make informed choices about our futures.

From rock stars to geologists, Zulfikar Abbany has been on an untraditional trek through the media since he left his native London. Starting as a rock photographer and literary critic, Zulfikar has reported on everything from sports to military coups and the idiosyncrasies of Pacific politics. He's done radio, read the TV news, presented panels and events.

But it's plain old words that got him into journalism, and the hope of inspiring debate about new ideas. And there's no field more exciting than science - getting scientists to talk and communicating their ideas as simply as possible, letting readers, listeners and viewers know instinctively why we should care, how science touches our lives, and that we all have a say in tomorrow's world.

Featured stories by Zulfikar Abbany

Illustration of the Epstein-Barr-Virus

A main cause of multiple sclerosis

Researchers say Epstein-Barr-Virus causes MS, which affects 2.8 million worldwide. New treatments may now be possible.
Science
January 13, 2022
UAE astronauts Mohammed al-Mulla and Noura al-Matroushi

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color

Mae Jemison, the first female astronaut of color, flew 30 years after the first men and white women in space.
Science
September 27, 2021
11 images
Women wearing face masks ride a bicycle in South Korea

Artificial intelligence and COVID-19

A global early warning center will use artificial intelligence to predict the next pandemic. AI's helped fight this one.
Science
August 30, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Zulfikar Abbany

Stories by Zulfikar Abbany

USA Astronaut John Young on the moon in 1972

Outer space and out of date

So much has changed since the Outer Space Treaty came into force. So why hasn't the treaty, asks DW's Zulfikar Abbany.
Zulfikar Abbany
Commentary
Science
October 10, 2022
Svante Paabo

Genome scientist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receives Nobel Prize in Medicine for his revelations about how humanity evolved.
Science
October 3, 2022
Close up of Liz Truss, British Prime Minister

Opinion: What's rotten in the UK

Kissing Hands in the UK: When all else fails, we cling to our traditions once again, writes DW's Zulfikar Abbany.
Zulfikar Abbany
Commentary
Politics
September 6, 2022
The International Space Station orbiting Earth

There'll be space stations in future

Russia reaffirmed its intention to end cooperation on the International Space Station, but that's not the end.
Science
July 27, 2022
Infographic illustrating a five planet alignment in June 2022, consisting of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with a waning crescent moon between Venus and Mars

Treat for stargazers: A rare five-planet lineup

In a year of spectacular astronomical events, five planets are aligning with a crescent moon. Here's the how and why.
Science
June 24, 2022
A member of Team USA recovers USA's Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool during the women's solo free artistic swimming finals at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships

How to stay safe when you swim

Swimming accidents and injuries are common, even among professionals at World Championships. But they can be prevented.
Science
June 24, 2022
