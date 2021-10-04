Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The House of Windsor is the royal house of the United Kingdom and all Commonwealth realms.
In 1917, King George V adopted the name Windsor as the official name of the British Royal Family that had previously been the German Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The change of name occurred largely as a reaction to widespread anti-German sentiment during World War I. The present House of Windsor, including the present Queen, Elizabeth II, has family ties with most of the monarchs in Europe.
Bavarian Premier Markus Söder has a pair of lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The baby's grandparents will deliver the gift.
Over 100,000 people gathered in the English town of Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. Fans traveled from all four corners of the globe to be a part of the most uniquely British of celebrations.
British royal "superfans" started to reserve their positions opposite Windsor Castle days ago, waiting for the royal wedding. Some retail and royals experts say the couple’s big day is likely to provide a shot in the arm to some sectors of the U.K. economy.
Britain's Prince Harry is to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on May 19th in Windsor Castle - and experts say that's going to add at least half a billion pounds to the UK's battered economy. Already, merchandise has gone on sale commemmorating the royal wedding.