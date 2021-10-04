The House of Windsor is the royal house of the United Kingdom and all Commonwealth realms.

In 1917, King George V adopted the name Windsor as the official name of the British Royal Family that had previously been the German Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The change of name occurred largely as a reaction to widespread anti-German sentiment during World War I. The present House of Windsor, including the present Queen, Elizabeth II, has family ties with most of the monarchs in Europe.