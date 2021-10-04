Visit the new DW website

House of Windsor

The House of Windsor is the royal house of the United Kingdom and all Commonwealth realms.

In 1917, King George V adopted the name Windsor as the official name of the British Royal Family that had previously been the German Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The change of name occurred largely as a reaction to widespread anti-German sentiment during World War I. The present House of Windsor, including the present Queen, Elizabeth II, has family ties with most of the monarchs in Europe.

Commercial trucks enter the United States from Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada closes over potential explosives threat 04.10.2021

Employees and residents were asked to leave as traffic backed up and police in Windsor, Canada, deployed a robot to investigate. The bridge is the busiest land border crossing for trade in North America.
Britain's Prince Charles watches as the coffin is held on the steps of St George's Chapel during the procession of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip: A final farewell in Windsor 17.04.2021

The day was inevitable. But with COVID placing restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the memorial service seemed more surreal than many other royal events. Sertan Sanderson reports from London.
Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Philip laid to rest at Windsor Castle funeral 17.04.2021

Only 30 people, including his widow Queen Elizabeth, were allowed to attend, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony saluted both his service to the Royal Navy and support for the UK monarch.
Windsor, UK - May 13, 2019: Interior of the medieval St. George's chapel the host of prince William and Meghan Markle wedding ceremony in windsor, England UK .

St. George's Chapel, where Prince Philip is laid to rest 16.04.2021

Almost all of the British royal family's funeral services are held at the church in Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be interred at the Royal Vault.
23.07.2020 Gardisten der Royal Hussars marschieren an der St. George's Chapel auf Windsor Castle vorbei. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials 16.04.2021

The British royals come together for joyous and sad times in the historic St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be laid to rest.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Prince Philip: Gun salutes fired in tribute to UK royal 10.04.2021

Military guns have been fired from the Tower of London and British warships at sea, as well as in Edinburgh and Belfast to mark the death of Prince Philip. His funeral has been announced for April 17 at Windsor Castle.
Elizabeth II. u,Philipp beim Tanz 1947 Elizabeth II., Koenigin (seit 1952) von Grossbritannien und Irland; geb. 1926. - Prinzessin Elizabeth beim Tanz mit ihrem spaeteren Gemahl Philip Mountbat- ten auf einem Ball in Edingburgh. - Foto, 16.Juli 1947.

Prince Philip dies at age 99 09.04.2021

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle. At 99, he was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Harry and Meghan: The queen takes racism 'very seriously' 09.03.2021

In a rare statement, Buckingham Palace called remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning." The royals will deal with the matter privately, according to the palace.
05.03.2020 *** Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The awards celebrate the achievements of service personnel who were injured in service and have gone on to use sport as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix deal 02.09.2020

The celebrity couple, who quit as British "senior royals" earlier this year, will produce documentaries, series and feature films for Netflix under the new partnership. They have recently set up home in Los Angeles.
HANDOUT - 08.05.2019, München: Markus Söder (CSU), Ministerpräsident von Bayern, zeigt eine Lederhose und ein Trachtenhemdchen für Kinder. Die Tracht ist ein Geschenk für den jüngsten Spross der britischen Königsfamilie. (zu dpa Söder schenkt «Baby Sussex» eine Lederhose) Foto: Bayerische Staatskanzlei/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Bavaria's Söder presents Prince Charles with Lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 08.05.2019

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder has a pair of lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The baby's grandparents will deliver the gift.
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding, in Windsor, Britain, October 12, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Royal wedding: UK's Princess Eugenie marries fiance Jack Brooksbank 12.10.2018

Princess Eugenie, an art gallery director, married her businessman boyfriend at Windsor Castle. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth is ninth in line to the British throne.

Royal wedding. Fans gather within the grounds for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire URN:36581394 |

Royal Wedding: The world flocks to Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan's big day 19.05.2018

Over 100,000 people gathered in the English town of Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. Fans traveled from all four corners of the globe to be a part of the most uniquely British of celebrations.
19.05.2018++++Windsor, UK+++ Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 19.05.2018

Millions of people around the world watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. From the first kiss to the wedding cake, here's how the historic wedding took place.
Sertan Sanderson / DW Datum: 17.05.18 Ort: London Alt-Text: Berichterstattung Royal Wedding

London is going all out for the royal wedding 18.05.2018

The countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day is on, and depending on your views, this may be the best or worst time to be in the UK. DW's Sertan Sanderson reports on the royal wedding fever hitting London.

Royal nuptials to deliver beer bonanza. 18.05.2018

British royal "superfans" started to reserve their positions opposite Windsor Castle days ago, waiting for the royal wedding. Some retail and royals experts say the couple’s big day is likely to provide a shot in the arm to some sectors of the U.K. economy.
Titel: DW euromaxx Ausblick auf das Jahr 2018 Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Ausblick 2018 , Euromaxx, Oscar, Hochzeit, Prinz Harry Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Kameramann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Ausblick 2018 Thomson Reuters Copyright gegeben

Royal wedding to boost UK economy 03.01.2018

Britain's Prince Harry is to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on May 19th in Windsor Castle - and experts say that's going to add at least half a billion pounds to the UK's battered economy. Already, merchandise has gone on sale commemmorating the royal wedding.

