SocietyUnited Kingdom

Princess of Wales has begun treatment for cancer

Melissa Kent
March 23, 2024

Well-wishes have been pouring in from around the world for Britain's Princess of Wales. In a video message Catherine said she had started preventive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

