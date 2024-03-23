Princess of Wales has begun treatment for cancer

SocietyUnited KingdomPrincess of Wales has begun treatment for cancerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomMelissa Kent03/23/2024March 23, 2024Well-wishes have been pouring in from around the world for Britain's Princess of Wales. In a video message Catherine said she had started preventive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery earlier this year.https://p.dw.com/p/4e3dVAdvertisement