UK's King Charles in Belfast as free speech concerns mount

The new British monarch on Tuesday promised that he would follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and strive for peace in Northern Ireland.

King Charles III was visiting the province as part of his tour taking in the four constituent nations of the United Kingdom.

What did Charles do in Northern Ireland?

While in Northern Ireland, the king met the country's political leaders, including those from nationalist parties who want Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland.

King Charles told politicians he would draw on his mother's "shining example" when it came to promoting the welfare all of Northern Ireland's residents.

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," the king said.

Hundreds of people gathered along the roadside leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland. Floral tributes carpeted the area in front of the gates to the castle.

While crowds of well-wishers gathered to greet the new king, Northern Ireland is deeply divided over the British monarchy. The institution draws mixed emotions in the province, where there are two main communities: largely Protestant unionists who view themselves as British and mainly Roman Catholic nationalists who consider themselves to be Irish.

While he was heir to the throne, Charles visited Northern Ireland 39 times. His 40th visit comes as unionists feel their place in the wider UK is under greater threat than ever before, with nationalists set to lead the province's devolved government for the first time.

Queen's coffin arrives at St. Giles' Cathedral

After returning to Scotland from England on Monday, Charles's trip to Northern Ireland comes ahead of his visit on Friday to Wales.

Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, on Monday night stood vigil around their mother's flag-draped coffin in Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral. Members of the public filed past the casket, which was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with the ancient crown of Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands. Her coffin was being flown to London on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral next Monday.

Concerns over policing and free speech

The queen's death and the ascent of King Charles to the throne have raised questions about the public space for dissent.

British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters and the right to exercise free speech.

A female protester holding a protest placard reading "Not My King" was confronted by at least four officers outside the UK parliament in London, with footage going viral on social media on Monday. The woman was escorted away and reportedly made to stand at another location, but police did not arrest her.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A musical talent King Charles III (here with brother Edward) started learning different instruments as a child, including the piano and the trumpet. He sang in the school choir and played the cello in the university orchestra during his time at Cambridge. He loved playing there, even though he was "rather bad," he said in a BBC podcast in 2021. Charles still became the patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A friend of the arts In 2000, Charles hired an official harpist to the Prince of Wales. But the new king is not only a music fan; he also loves visual arts. He himself paints watercolors, like this Swiss ski resort, created in 1993. The works have been exhibited at Windsor Castle and the Royal Academy, and are available for purchase. The sales proceeds go to charities.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III The storyteller Music: check! The arts: check! And King Charles has also demonstrated that he's a man of words too. As a young heir to the throne, he used to make up stories to tell to his younger brothers Edward and Andrew. This resulted in the children's book "The Old Man of Lochnagar," published in 1980, which is about a man who lives in a cave near the royal estate.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A car running on used cooking oil The new king is a car enthusiast. In order to keep that passion compatible with his climate protection work, he had his fleet of high-horsepower vehicles converted: His Aston Martin runs on ethanol derived from alcoholic gases emitted during the production of wine and cheese fermentation, while other cars use biodiesel made from old frying oil. He also has electric cars.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A huge carbon footprint Despite calling for a sustainable future, the royal's carbon footprint remains hefty. Charles never travels on the same plane as his son William, to avoid losing two heirs to the throne at once should their plane crash. In 2013, the environmental prince faced criticism for having his own-brand bottled water shipped to the Middle East to fund his charities, where it was sold in luxury supermarkets.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Shortbread and whisky In 1990, Charles founded the organic label Duchy Originals (now called Waitrose Duchy Organic), which, in addition to the royal mineral water, also offers herbal medicines, shortbread, as well as tea and porcelain. Charles is also involved in the whisky brand Barrogill — a robust blended malt, with a herbal and medium-sweet note. Part of the proceeds supports projects in Scotland.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Royal rumors It was often rumored that King Charles gets seven eggs boiled for him every day, from which he can then choose the one with the best egg yolk consistency — a story that has been denied several times by the royal house. Charles is rather seen as a recycler who hates it when groceries are thrown away.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III Stylish tea time It belongs to British culture just as much as the rain: Tea time is a fixed ritual in the new king's daily routine. According to various reports, at 4 p.m. sharp, Charles treats himself to a cup of tea, preferably Darjeeling with honey and milk, along with a snack, since he is said to skip lunch.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A descendant of Dracula The German bloodline of the British nobility is well known, but a genealogical tree in The British Chronicles also connects the new British king to Vlad III, commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula. The despot from the 15th century served as a model for Bram Stoker's vampire saga "Dracula." Incidentally, Charles was also offered the title "Prince of Transylvania" by Romania in 2017.

10 surprising facts about King Charles III A frog's name in his honour His list of his honorary titles is long. Charles was appointed chief in Vanuatu in the South Pacific, honorary chief "Red Crow" in Alberta, Canada, and "Helper of the Cows" by the Maasai tribe in Tanzania. Charles was particularly pleased when he was honored for his commitment to the rainforest in 2012 and a rare frog in Ecuador was named after him on this occasion: the Hyloscirtus princecharlesi. Author: Torsten Landsberg



Meanwhile, lawyer and climate activist Paul Powlesland tweeted that a police officer had warned him that he risked arrest by holding up a blank piece of paper opposite parliament.

"He confirmed that if I wrote, 'Not My King' on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended," Powlesland wrote.

However, in some cases people did actually face prosecution. Police charged a woman in Edinburgh with a breach of the peace after holding aloft a sign reading "F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy."

A mean who heckled Prince Andrew as the former monarch's hearse passed through Edinburgh on Monday faced the same charge.

