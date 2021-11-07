Visit the new DW website

Northern Ireland

The smaller, northern segment of Ireland, the North Atlantic island. Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom. Site of decades of conflict between British loyalists and Irish republicans, it has calmed of late.

The capital city, Belfast, is also the seat of Northern Ireland's government. Politically, the country was dominated for decades by the violence known as "The Troubles," between predominantly Catholic Irish republicans and predominantly Protestant British loyalists. Since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, a power-sharing system of government designed to guarantee legislative power to both sides of the argument, the fighting has broadly subsided. Some isolated incidents of violence continue, however. The Sinn Fein political party is the country's leading republican power, the Unionist Party stands for continued UK membership. This page collates recent DW content concerning Northern Ireland.

HIjaked bus. The burnt out double decker bus in Church Road near Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim after it was hijacked and set on fire near a loyalist estate on the outskirts of Belfast. Picture date: Sunday November 7, 2021. See PA story ULSTER Disorder. Photo credit should read: David Young/PA Wire URN:63600447

Northern Ireland: Bus hijacked and set on fire 07.11.2021

Police have said that a bus in Newtownabbey, a suburb of Belfast, has been destroyed after it was hijacked and set on fire. There were no reports of injuries.
02.02.21 *** A P&0 ferry arrives at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on February 2, 2021. - The British government condemned threats to port workers implementing post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland and called for clear heads to ease tensions. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if Northern Ireland trade deal suspended 05.11.2021

The EU says there will be "serious consequences" if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Das Einzelhandelslager von Henderson Food Service in der Nähe von Belfast in Nordirland. Vor dem drohenden Brexit-Verkehrschaos Anfang Januar sind die britischen Warenlager bereits seit Wochen bis zum Rand gefüllt. (zu dpa «Logistikverband vor drohendem Brexit-Chaos: Lager sind voll») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UK Brexit minister: EU must yield more on Northern Ireland 15.10.2021

Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost has reacted to proposed EU concessions to ease bottlenecks affecting the trade in goods to Northern Ireland from the UK mainland.
150 Lastwagen fahren von Donegal im Nordwesten von Irland über die Grenze nach County Londonderry in Nordirland. Damit wollten sie auf die Wichtigkeit von offenen Grenzen und freiem Warenverkehr für Unternehmen und Handel hinweisen zwischen Großbritannien und den Ländern der Europäischen Union. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: The EU must not enable the UK's duplicitous government 14.10.2021

This might turn out to be the most important week in EU-UK relations since the Brexit vote itself. The EU cannot afford any more errors, even if that means a trade war, argues Arthur Sullivan.
A lorry passes a sign on a main road outside Newry, Northern Ireland, on November 14, 2018 pointing towards an old customs and excise station near the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her anguished divorce deal with the European Union before rowdy lawmakers on Wednesday before trying to win the backing of her splintered cabinet with the so-called Irish backstop arrangement to guard against the imposition of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland one of the contentious issues, according to reports. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit: EU proposes nixing most Northern Ireland checks 13.10.2021

The measures could halve customs paperwork and checks on meat, dairy and other food products coming to Northern Ireland.
European Union and Great Britain flags are seen on the building in Krakow, Poland on January 5, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

EU-UK trade war looming as Northern Ireland Protocol tensions hit boiling point 12.10.2021

Less than a year since the EU and UK struck a post-Brexit deal, the sides are apparently preparing for a trade war. Tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol have pushed things to the brink.
Lord David Frost, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Brexit: UK gives EU ultimatum over Northern Ireland protocol 04.10.2021

The UK has given Brussels ten days to respond to its demands over customs checkpoints in the Irish Sea. The UK's Brexit minister has told the EU to rethink the terms of its trade accord.
Journalist Lyra McKee is seen in this undated handout picture released April 19, 2019 by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Courtesy of Lyra McKee's family and partner/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Lyra McKee: Police arrest 4 over killing of journalist in Northern Ireland 15.09.2021

Police have made four new arrests over the killing of Lyra McKee, the reporter and LGBTQ advocate who was shot as pro-Ireland republicans clashed with police in 2019.
29.04.2015 BALLYMONEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 29: Democratic Unionist Party Westminster candidate Ian Paisley Jr walks along the Dark Hedges whilst out canvassing on April 29, 2015 in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland. Son of the late Ian Paisley, founder of the DUP and former Northern Ireland First Minister, Paisley Jr successfully ran to succeed his father as the Westminster MP for North Antrim in the 2010 UK general election, winning 46.4% of the vote share. Political observers have suggested that the DUP, with a probable 8-10 Westminster seats could have an influential role to play if the General Election results in a hung parliment. The DUP has said that they are open to working with either the Conservatives or the Labour party. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/C. McQuillan

Northern Ireland's DUP, burned by Brexit 13.09.2021

Under Ian Paisley Sr., conservative DUP became Northern Ireland's most important loyalist party. But since Brexit, many are turning away, disappointed. DW pays a visit to Ian Paisley Jr. in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic addresses a press conference following an EU ministers' meeting at the European Commission Headquarters in Brussels on January 29, 2020, as Brexit Day is to be set in stone today when the European Parliament in Brussels casts a vote ratifying the terms of Britain's divorce deal from the EU. (Photo by Aris Oikonomou / AFP) (Photo by ARIS OIKONOMOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Brexit: EU rejects changing Northern Ireland trade protocol 10.09.2021

The EU has said revisiting Northern Ireland trade rules would bring instability to the region. But local pro-British lawmakers slammed the EU stance as "foolish."
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 09: Flames and smoke rise from car set a fire during protests as rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and stones at police amid unrest since Wednesday, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 09, 2021. Ä®The unrest started when some Sinn Fein members attended a crowded funeral on top of tensions caused by Brexit border arrangements, which brought checks on goods shipped between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Ä®Both loyalist and nationalist areas were involved in riots in west Belfast. Hasan Esen / Anadolu Agency

UK seeks Northern Ireland rewrite of Brexit deal 21.07.2021

The British government has urged the EU to rethink the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. But the European Commission has refused such requests in the past.
14.03.2019, Großbritannien, Londonderry: Ein junger Mann geht an einer Graffiti beschmierten Hauswand vorbei an der You are now Entering Free Derry steht. Ein britischer Ex-Soldat, der am «Blutsonntag» 1972 in der nordirischen Stadt Londonderry beteiligt war, muss sich wegen zweifachen Mordes vor Gericht verantworten. Foto: Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UK suggests waiving all prosecutions over Northern Irish 'Troubles' 14.07.2021

Irish still bitter over killings during the "Troubles" have rejected an amnesty for soldiers and militants floated by Britain's minister for Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II receives the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, during an audience at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 2, 2021., Credit:Avalon.red / Avalon

Germany's Angela Merkel makes last official visit to UK — as it happened 02.07.2021

The German leader said she will be taking a "step by step" approach to relations with the UK post-Brexit. She discussed the coronavirus pandemic and Northern Ireland with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
#42320230 - german sausage© flashpics Autor flashpicsPortfolio ansehen Bildnummer 42320230 Land Deutschland

EU, UK agree temporary truce in Northern Ireland 'sausage war' 30.06.2021

The EU had threatened to ban the export of chilled meats from the British mainland to Northern Ireland. But both sides agreed to extend a grace period to keep goods flowing to the province, which is part of the UK.

Northern Ireland businesses face post-Brexit hurdles 30.06.2021

EU and British politicians avoided a hard border, but moving goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK has become problematic as it is causing increasing bureaucratic pain for business in Northern Ireland.
Leere Regale in der Donegall Marks & Spencer's Filiale. In Nordirland bekommen Verbraucher den Brexit einige Tage nach dem Ende der Übergangsphase bereits im Supermarkt zu spüren. Insbesondere bei frischen Produkten komme es zu Störungen der Lieferketten.

Northern Ireland entrepreneurs face new challenges 30.06.2021

Northern Ireland has had a special status since Brexit. But moving goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK has become problematic.

