The smaller, northern segment of Ireland, the North Atlantic island. Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom. Site of decades of conflict between British loyalists and Irish republicans, it has calmed of late.

The capital city, Belfast, is also the seat of Northern Ireland's government. Politically, the country was dominated for decades by the violence known as "The Troubles," between predominantly Catholic Irish republicans and predominantly Protestant British loyalists. Since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, a power-sharing system of government designed to guarantee legislative power to both sides of the argument, the fighting has broadly subsided. Some isolated incidents of violence continue, however. The Sinn Fein political party is the country's leading republican power, the Unionist Party stands for continued UK membership. This page collates recent DW content concerning Northern Ireland.