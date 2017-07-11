Queen Elizabeth II honored at Scotland's St.Giles' Cathedral

Details announced of lying in state of late queen

King to travel to Edinburgh as Scotland says farewell to the queen

Australia to keep the king as head of state, for now

Service at St. Giles underway, coffin to remain overnight

Following a procession through the Scottish capital, a service for Queen Elizabeth II has begun at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

In his opening remarks, Reverend Calum MacLeod welcomed the gathered crowd "whose lived were touched by the queen in so many uncountable ways."

He also touched upon the apropriateness of the setting, saying that the queen's "love for Scotland was legendary."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon then read a passage from the biblical book of Ecclesiastes.

"We thank you for the deep love she has inspired from all her subjects, for the myriad ways in which she met and welcomed people from all walks of life, for the diplomacy with which she resolved conflict, and for the stability she brought to her realms and to the Commonwealth," said Morag Mylne, an elder of the Church of Scotland.

The queen's coffin will remain at the cathedral overnight before it is brought to London, where it will lie in state ahead of her September 19 funeral.

King Charles begins procession in Edinburgh

King Charles and his siblings have begun escorting the late queen's coffin on a procession through Edinburgh.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind the coffin, which is draped in the royal standard.

Also escorting the coffin are a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the King's Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Members of the Royal Family will hold a vigil while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral

King Charles arrives in Edinburgh

King Charles has landed in Edinburgh to accompany the late queen's coffin in a procession through the city.

The procession will past through the historic heart of Edinburgh and end at St Giles' Cathedral.

The queen's coffin will lie there for 24 hours so the public can pay their last respects.

The king flew to Scotland's capital after speaking at Britain's parliament.

King Charles to walk behind his mother on the way to St Giles' Cathedral

1,500 military personnel will be on hand — Truss spokesman

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said that 1,500 military personnel will be present at the queen's lying in state.

Military personnel will assist with queuing arrangements, the spokesman said.

Britain will observe a minute of silence as a "moment of reflection" on the night before the funeral. The moment of silence will be held at 8pm local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

King Charles praises Parliament

King Charles praised Britain's parliament as a "living and breathing instrument of [British] democracy" as he spoke to lawmakers.

"As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses, dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of as all," he said.

Charles told lawmakers that he would uphold the UK's " precious principles of constitutional governance."

DW's Emily Gordine in Edinburgh

New Zealand's Ardern says no 'urgency' for republic

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a Monday press conference that she believes the country will become a republic within her lifetime, but that this wasn't on the agenda in the short-term.

"I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time," she said, referring to New Zealand eventually abolishing its monarchy. "I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime."

"There are so many challenges we face. This is a large and significant debate and I don't think it's one that would, and should, occur quickly, particularly when we are still in the period of mourning," she said, adding that she didn't sense any "urgency" in making the change.

Germany's president to attend funeral

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will attend the queen's funeral next week, his office said.

Steinmeier was elected to the largely symbolic role as Germany's head of state in 2017.

Other heads of state that have formally accepted the invitation to the queen's funeral include US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The heads of government of Commonwealth realms Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern, also announced their attendence.

Prince Harry pays tribute

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the queen, praising her "unwavering grace and dignity."

"We are all reminded of the guiding compass Queen Elizabeth was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said, adding that she was "globally admired and respected."

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren," the prince said.

A full Monday for King Charles with events in London and Edinburgh

British lawmakers will get an opportunity to convey their condolences to the country's new king on Monday.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords will meet in Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where the speakers of both houses will address Charles.

He will be accompanied by Camilla, Queen Consort.

The two Royals will then fly to Edinburgh, where the king and members of the Royal Family will follow the coffin in a procession to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

A service will be held there to celebrate the queen's life.

Later the new monarch will also join senior royals for a vigil at the Cathedral where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Long wait likely for those wanting to pay their final respects to queen

Mourners in their thousands will be able to file past the queen's casket who will be lying-in-state from Wednesday. The will be a round-the-clock vigil for the queen to allow mourners a chance to say their farewells, but they might have to be prepared for a lengthy wait.

"If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving," Britain's culture ministry warned.

People will go through airport-style security, and photographs will be prohibited.

Large crowds are expected to file past to pay their respects until Monday, September 19 when the state funeral is planned.

Australia's PM rules out republic in his first term

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in favor of an Australian republic, said Sunday that now was not the time for a change.

A sizeable proportion of the country want to become a republic but for now he is focusing on mourning the late queen.

"The important thing is to commemorate the moment that we're in now," he told Sky News, ruling out a referendum in his first term.

Charles was formally named king in a ceremony in Australia on Sunday.

He met the representatives of the Commonwealth realms, the 14 former colonies over which he reigns in London on Sunday.

